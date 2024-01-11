More women to be employed in upcoming stretch of RRTS corridor: Reports

According to the NCRTC sources, this move furthers the agency's efforts in breaking established gender norms in the transport sector | File image

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation aims to involve more women employees than men in the operations of the next 25-km stretch of the RRTS corridor, which runs from Ghaziabad's Duhai Depot to Meerut South, sources said.

Operations on the recently inaugurated 17-km-long primary section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor already involve more women staff than men.

"NCRTC aims to involve more women employees in the operations of the next 25-km stretch of Ghaziabad's Duhai Depot to Meerut (south) RRTS corridor as well," a source in NCRTC told PTI on Wednesday.

"At the recently inaugurated 17-km primary section, the ratio of women staff involved in the operations is more than 50 per cent and we aim to keep the same ratio of staff in the next stretch as well.

According to the NCRTC sources, this move furthers the agency's efforts in breaking established gender norms in the transport sector.

Women working in the functional 17-km stretch of the RRTS corridor are playing a crucial role in handling important duties such as station control and management, operation control centre, train attendants and customer care among others, the NCRTC said earlier.

The NCRTC commenced the trial run for Namo Bharat trains between Duhai and Meerut South stations of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor on December 29, according to an official statement.

The 25-km stretch between Duhai and Meerut South station is the next segment of the RRTS corridor set to be operationalised for the public after the priority section which was inaugurated earlier this year, the NCRTC earlier said, adding that this section encompasses a total of four stations -- Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar North, Modi Nagar South and Meerut South.