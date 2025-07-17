Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 01:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Consulted IOC for drafting of National Sports Bill, says Mandaviya

The sports bill proposes the establishment of Ethics Commissions and Dispute Resolution Commissions to ensure transparency in governance

The bill seeks to make the country's sports administrators more accountable.

Press Trust of India
Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said that the National Sports Governance Bill, which will be tabled in the Parliament during next week's monsoon session, has been drafted with inputs from not just the stakeholders here but also international bodies like the IOC and FIFA.

Addressing the one-day 'Khelo Bharat Conclave', featuring representatives from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), National Sports Federations (NSFs), the corporate world and athletes, the minister reiterated his commitment to have the bill passed for which he has even held discussions with former sports minister and Congress leader Ajay Maken.

The monsoon session of the Parliament will start on July 21.

 

"I did a series of consultations with NSFs, athletes, coaches, also got 600 inputs from the public when the draft was put online for suggestions. I also had a three-hour meeting with sports lawyers to understand their perspective," Mandaviya stated in his address.

"The IOC (International Olympic Committee) was consulted as well along with international sports federations. FIFA had a query and I sent an officer to their headquarters to discuss things with them. The National Sports Bill is now read and will be in parliament during monsoon session," he added but did not go into the specifics.

The bill seeks to make the country's sports administrators more accountable with the provision of a regulatory board which would have the power to grant recognition and decide funding to NSFs based on their adherence to provisions related to good governance.

The board will also be responsible for ensuring compliance with the highest governance, financial, and ethical standards.

In addition, the bill proposes the establishment of Ethics Commissions and Dispute Resolution Commissions to ensure transparency in governance.

It has been opposed by the IOA, which feels that a regulatory board would undermine its standing as the nodal body for all NSFs.

"I spoke to Ajay Maken (senior Congress leader) too. He made a good effort to have this bill passed," said Mandaviya, referring to Maken's aggressive push for cleaner sports governance during his eventful tenure that lasted a little over one year.

Governance reforms, which focus around timely elections, have been a thorny issue with prominent NSFs like the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) being accused of dragging their feet on polls that have been long due.

The minister avoided taking names but urged the administrators to rise above their personal interests.

"Main nahi hum (We, not I), that should be the way forward. We have to introspect whether it's enough to just grab the chair. We have to let go of ego. Give the seat to someone better if you see one," he said.

"Reforms is a step by step process," he asserted.

