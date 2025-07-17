Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 09:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Odisha observes bandh over Balasore student's self-immolation case

Odisha observes bandh over Balasore student's self-immolation case

Shops remained shut and traffic was disrupted in many areas, including Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj. In Bhadrak, markets were closed and public transport was affected

odisha, balasore student death, protests

Congress members stage a demonstration against the BJP-led government over the death of a college student in Odisha's Balasore. File Photo: PTI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Several opposition parties in Odisha observed a state-wide bandh on Thursday to protest against the death of a 20-year-old student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore, who died after attempting self-immolation.

Shops remained shut and traffic was disrupted in many areas, including Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj. In Bhadrak, markets were closed and public transport was affected.

The bandh also caused long traffic jams on the Chennai-Kolkata Highway, where trucks and other vehicles were left stranded. Bus services were impacted in different parts of the state.

The Congress party, along with other opposition groups, including the All India Forward Bloc, led the bandh. They blamed the state government for failing to respond to the student's repeated cries for help.

 

Protesters demanded a proper investigation into the case and called for stronger measures to ensure the safety and justice for women in the state.

Also Read

rape, assault

FM college rape: Rahul Gandhi assures support to college student's father

UGC

UGC forms fact finding committee in Odisha student's self immolation case

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, Naveen, Patnaik

Balasore student death: Failed system can take life, says Patnaik

suicide

Odisha student dies after self-immolation; CM Majhi vows strict punishment

chicken

H5N1 avian influenza detected in Odisha; govt culls over 6,700 birds

A day earlier, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had also taken to the streets and called for a 'Balasore Bandh' in protest against the Odisha government. BJD chief and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik strongly criticised the state government and the police over the alleged use of force against BJD workers who were protesting in connection with the case.

On Tuesday, eight opposition parties, including the Congress, jointly called for an 'Odisha Bandh' on July 17, demanding the resignation of the State Higher Education Minister and a judicial investigation into the matter.

The 20-year-old student had allegedly faced sustained sexual harassment by the Head of Department (HoD) at Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore. Despite filing a formal complaint and repeatedly seeking help from the college principal, her concerns reportedly went unaddressed, leading her to set herself on fire on campus last Saturday.

She was first admitted to Balasore district hospital and later shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, where she succumbed to her burn injuries on Monday, according to hospital authorities.

Following the incident, the college's HoD, Samira Kumar Sahu, and Principal, Dilip Ghose, have been arrested in connection with the case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

June 27

Mumbai's RTO seizes around 78 bike taxis for illegal transport activities

Amarnath yatra, Pilgrims on Amarnath yatra

Amarnath Yatra suspended from Jammu due to heavy rainfall forecast

himachal crisis

Himachal to earn ₹250 cr extra from 18% royalty on Karcham-Wangtu project

Fauja Singh

Highlights: NRI Amritpal Singh Dhillon arrested in hit-and-run death of marathoner Fauja Singh

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai after engine failure

Topics : Odisha Odisha government BJP Congress Protest sex crimes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySpunweb Nonwoven IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon