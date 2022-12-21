JUST IN
Karnataka to start screening international passengers at airport: Minister
NCW chief Rekha Sharma asks SpiceJet to take down 'red-hot girls' tweet
Shah says battle against drugs delicately poised, asks states to join hands
Uttarakhand HC rejects CBI inquiry in Ankita Bhandari murder case
3 cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7 detected in India, shows report
Over 377k candidates selected for govt jobs by UPSC, SSC in last 5 yrs
AP health dept asked to send samples testing positive for genome sequencing
Delhi HC seeks Centre's response on plea seeking govt takeover of Barc
Maha council adjourned briefly as oppn targets Shinde over Nagpur land case
RBI Guv Das replies to history major taunt: Was Messi also a PG in history?
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Karnataka to start screening international passengers at airport: Minister
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Yogi Adityanath asks officials to clean up Ganga before Kumbh 2025

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asked officials to work with the resolve to clean up river Ganga before the start of Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj

Topics
Yogi Adityanath | Allahabad | Ganga

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses MLAs during 'Prabodhan' programme, at Tilak Hall, Vidhan Bhawan, in Lucknow, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asked officials to work with the resolve to clean up river Ganga before the start of Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj.

He also issued directions to expedite the process of setting up sewage treatment plants to save the rivers. The chief minister was addressing a meeting to review the progress of the 'Namami Gange' project here.

"Before the start of Prayagraj Kumbh 2025, the resolve to make Maa Ganga 'aviral-nirmal' (free flowing and clean) will have to be fulfilled. The process of setting up STPs should be accelerated to save the rivers from sewage and filth... More efforts should be made for urban solid waste management to ensure uninterrupted and clean water of all rivers, including the Ganga," he said.

Adityanath said river Ganga is a unique gift given of nature to Uttar Pradesh and most of the areas of flow of the river are in the state.

"It is the centre point of our faith and it is also the mainstay of the economy. With the resolve to make Ganga and its tributaries free flowing and clean, the 'Namami Gange Project', which is running under the guidance of the prime minister, has seen very satisfactory results," he said.

"Today, the dolphins are back in the river Ganga... Effective efforts have been made to stop dirty water from flowing into Gangaji at Jajmau and Sisamau in Kanpur, which have become selfie points," he said.

He said the maximum benefit of the 'Arth Ganga' campaign will be to those crores of people whose livelihoods depends on the river. "With the target of three per cent contribution to GDP from Arth Ganga, we have to make concerted efforts to develop it as a model with the help of experts," the chief minister said.

Arth Ganga is a concept focusing on the sustainable development of the Ganga and its surrounding areas.

In order to increase the income of farmers and promote non-toxic farming, the state government has seen good results by promoting natural farming up to five kilometers on both sides of the Ganga, which is connected with 27 districts of the state.

Apart from this, a special campaign has been started for natural farming in seven districts of Bundelkhand in 85,000 hectares of land, he said.

So far, an area of 66,180 hectares has been brought under organic farming in the state, benefiting more than one lakh farmers, Adityanath said, adding that all farmers should be linked to the organic farming portal of the Centre

Emphasising on developing Ganga nursery with the help of women self-help groups and ex-servicemen among others, Adityanath said a complete value chain from nursery to processing of fruits should be created.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Yogi Adityanath

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 16:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU