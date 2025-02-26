Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Telangana tunnel collapse: Sniffer dogs to help search, says collector

Telangana tunnel collapse: Sniffer dogs to help search, says collector

Santhosh also said the teams were able to reach up to the accident spot inside the tunnel using a thermal fishing boat

Press Trust of India Nagarkurnool (Telangana)
As sludge started solidifying inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel in Telangana, part of which collapsed trapping eight persons, rescuers are planning to use sniffer dogs to locate those got trapped, District Collector B Santhosh said on Wednesday.

The official further said the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) is expected to give their point of view today on the stabilisation of soil and other issues, based on which the action plan would be drafted.

Santhosh also said the teams were able to reach up to the accident spot inside the tunnel using a thermal fishing boat.

"Initially there was a hurdle of 40 meters (from the accident spot). The sludge was there. But that has solidified now to the maximum extent. So the team could go up to the accident spot  So we have a sniffer dog. We will take it. So with the dog's help, we will try to locate (the trapped)," the official told PTI.

 

He further said the priority is to locate the individuals.

The collector said the officials are expecting the conveyor belt to function today and for further excavation some space has to be created at the Tunnel Boring Machine.

According to him, the team which reached the exact accident site last night tried to communicate with the trapped persons but there was no response.

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy are holding discussions with the rescue officials on the plan of action.

The persons remain trapped for fifth day as the accident occurred on February 22.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

