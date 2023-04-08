close

Court gave jolt to opposition', says PM Modi on Supreme Court observation

Taking a dig at some political parties who approached the Supreme Court alleging arbitrary use of central probe agencies against opposition leaders, PM Modi said the Apex court gave them a jolt

Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 3:40 PM IST
Taking a dig at some political parties who approached the Supreme Court alleging arbitrary use of central probe agencies against opposition leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Apex court gave them a jolt by refusing to entertain their plea.

The PM was addressing a public meeting here.

"A few days ago some political parties went to the court seeking protection that no one should seek to inquire our books filled with corruption. They went to court, but court gave them a jolt, Modi said, without taking any names.

He was talking about corruption and "parivarvad" at the public meeting.

Recently as many as 14 political parties led by the Congress filed a petition in the Apex Court alleging that there has been an alarming rise in the use of coercive criminal processes against opposition political leaders and other citizens exercising their fundamental right to dissent.

However, the Supreme Court, refusing to entertain the plea, observed that politicians do not have "higher immunity".

On April 5, a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala expressed disinclination to entertain the petition, saying courts are always there for taking up the grievances of political leaders as they do for common citizens.

Modi was in the city to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 11,300 crore in Telangana besides flagging off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express.

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 2:42 PM IST

