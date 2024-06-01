Business Standard
Court reserves order on Kejriwal's interim bail application for June 5

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja reserved the order, observing that the application was for grant of interim bail on medical grounds and not for the extension of the interim bail granted by the SC

Kejriwal's interim relief granted by the apex court ends on June 1 and he has to surrender by Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

A court here on Saturday reserved for June 5 its order on an application moved by Delhi Chief Minster and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal seeking interim bail in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.
Special Judge Kaveri Baweja reserved the order, observing that the application was for grant of interim bail on medical grounds and not for the extension of the interim bail granted by the Supreme Court.
 
Kejriwal's interim relief granted by the apex court ends on June 1 and he has to surrender by Sunday.
 

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Courts Delhi

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

