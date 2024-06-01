Business Standard
SC to hear Delhi govt plea for surplus water from Haryana on June 3

As per the cause list of the apex court, a vacation bench of Justices P K Mishra and K V Viswanathan is likely to hear the matter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a Delhi government plea seeking a direction to Haryana to release surplus water provided by Himachal Pradesh to the national capital to mitigate its ongoing water crisis.
As per the cause list of the apex court, a vacation bench of Justices P K Mishra and K V Viswanathan is likely to hear the matter.
The plea filed by Delhi's Water Minister Atishi has made the Centre, the BJP-governed Haryana and the Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh parties to the petition, saying that access to water is essential for survival and one of the basic human rights.
"Access to water is one of the basic human rights of an individual. Not only is water essential for sustenance, but access to water also forms an essential component of the guarantee of dignity and a quality of life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution," the plea said.
"The current water crisis, which may only get worse given peak summers and ongoing water shortage, violates the right to a dignified and quality life of the people of the NCT of Delhi, who are unable to access even adequate clean drinking water," it added.

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

