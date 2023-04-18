close

Court sends Lawrence Bishnoi to NIA custody for a week for terror funding

In its application, the agency sought Bishnoi's custody for seven days, claiming that he was required to be confronted with an arrested co-accused Deepak Ranga in the matter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 8:39 PM IST
A Delhi court on Tuesday sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for a week for interrogation in a case related to alleged terror funding to pro-Khalistan outfits, a source said.

Special Judge Shailendra Malik passed the order in an 'in-chamber proceeding' on an application moved by the NIA, the court source said.

In its application, the agency sought Bishnoi's custody for seven days, claiming that he was required to be confronted with an arrested co-accused Deepak Ranga in the matter.

The court has also allowed Bishnoi's lawyers to meet him during his custody and directed jail authorities to ensure his safety and security, noting that he was a high-risk accused.

The NIA had lodged the case under sections related to waging war against the State, conspiracy and other offences punishable under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Bishnoi is also an accused in the case related to the alleged killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Topics : Delhi court | NIA

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 8:39 PM IST

