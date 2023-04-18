A healthy India means a healthy world because its investments: WHO official

India's achievements and investments in healthcare have a global bearing and go a long way towards meeting crucial health goals for the world, Roderico H Ofrin, the WHO representative to India, said on Tuesday.

Ofrin, who is attending the second G20 Health Working Group meeting here, said this is a golden moment for other countries to learn from what India is doing and for India to be able to get this platform to show how it is done and how it can be done.

"I always say a prepared India is a prepared world because it is a resource for the world for preparedness, but also a healthy India is a healthy world because its investments in health, for its people actually change the whole health global landscape," the World Health Organization (WHO) representative said.

India is the G20 president for this year and taking lead in very very important health topics, mainly the organisation of a health emergency pandemic preparedness and response architecture, a platform for collaboration for medical counter measures and again another platform for digital health initiatives and how that will all come together for health of people, he said.

"It is not just setting up this very big inter-country and intergovernmental networks or systems but how that help people and I think India is very well poised in terms of leading these agenda items," he said.

"Having been here throughout the pandemic, I have seen how India has surged all its capacities, whether it was for laboratories, its production of vaccines, or even some of the diagnostics and of course, as we all know, the efforts for digital health tied around coverage for health with the Ayushman Bharat," Ofrin added.

India's G20 presidency has prioritized three areas of health -- health emergencies prevention, preparedness, and response with a focus on one-health and antimicrobial resistance; strengthening cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector; and digital health innovations and solutions to aid universal health coverage and improve healthcare service delivery.

The second Health Working Group meeting under India's G20 presidency in Goa will conclude April 19. More than 180 delegates from 19 G20 member countries, 10 invited states and 22 international organisations are participating in it.