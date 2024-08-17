Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Delhi coaching centre deaths: Court reserves order on accused's bail pleas

Delhi coaching centre deaths: Court reserves order on accused's bail pleas

During the arguments, the accused told the court that the incident was an "act of god" which could have been avoided had the civic agencies performed their duties

UPSC coaching, UPSC exam coaching centre, coaching centre

The counsel also submitted that in order to invoke the section for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, there has to be intention to commit the crime along with knowledge. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 6:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court is likely to pronounce on August 23 its order on the bail applications of four jailed co-owners of a coaching centre basement where three civil service aspirants drowned last month.
Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna on Saturday reserved the order after hearing arguments from the CBI as well as the accused -? Parvinder Singh, Tajinder Singh, Harvinder Singh and Sarbjit Singh.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
During the arguments, the accused told the court that the incident was an "act of god" which could have been avoided had the civic agencies performed their duties.
"It was an act of god which happened and it could have been avoided had the civic agencies performed their onerous duties which they have miserably failed to do," the advocate for the accused had told the judge.
The counsel submitted that the basement was not a library but a waiting area for the students before their classes commenced.
He claimed that a fire department inspection was done at the premises a few days before the incident occurred, which had pointed out that basement was being used for storage purpose and the building was safe and fit to run an educational centre.
The counsel also submitted that in order to invoke the section for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, there has to be intention to commit the crime along with knowledge.

More From This Section

Protest, Hyderabad Protest, Doctor Protest

LIVE news: Nationwide doctors strike affects OPD services

Doctor Protest, Protest

Doctors' strike halts OPDs nationwide, govt assures security panel

Deepak Sood

Ancient knowledge can be guiding light towards developed nation: Assocham

construction

Portion of under-construction bridge over Ganges collapses in Bihar

Doctor Protest, Protest

Indian doctors in UK demand justice for Kolkata rape victim in open letter

"Where do they derive knowledge? Had I given the property thinking that I will construct a basement and one day when it will rain I will commit a death' There has to be a proximity link," he further added.
The counsel submitted that in order to establish that the deaths were due to negligence, there has to be a direct link between them.
He further told the judge that the four accused were not evading arrest, rather they voluntarily went to the police station after they got to know about the incident.
The Delhi High Court recently transferred the probe into the deaths in the basement of the coaching centre building in Old Rajinder Nagar from police to the CBI "to ensure the public has no doubt over the investigation".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Delhi Premier League 2024 team owners details

T20 cricket: Delhi Premier League 2024 full list of teams, owners details

NCRTC

NCRTC invites bids for co-branding rights for 5 stations on RRTS corridor

Kantara

70th National Film Awards announced in New Delhi: Check out winners' list

housing, housing finance

Signature Global plans to foray in Delhi, Noida property mkts

US Visa

US Consulate Kolkata offers fastest visa issuance for your ticket to the US

Topics : Delhi Courts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon