Railways to run 6,369 trips of 380 special trains on major routes: Ministry

During the summer season this year, Railways will run 6,369 trips of 380 special trains to and from major destinations such as Patna, New Delhi, Visakhapatnam and Mumbai, the ministry said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Source: Indian Railways Twitter grab

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 9:51 PM IST
During the summer season this year, Railways will run 6,369 trips of 380 special trains to and from major destinations such as Patna, New Delhi, Visakhapatnam and Mumbai, the ministry said on Friday.

The national transporter is running 1,770 more trips of summer special trains this year than in 2022. Last year, it ran 4,599 trips on 348 special trains.

While an average of 13.2 trips per train were run during last summer, the figure this year will be 16.8, the ministry said.

The major routes to be covered this year are Patna-Secunderabad, Patna-Yesvantpur, Barauni-Muzaffarpur, Delhi-Patna, New Delhi-Katra, Chandigarh-Gorakhpur, Anand Vihar-Patna, Visakhapatnam-Puri-Howrah, Mumbai-Patna, and Mumbai-Gorakhpur.

In total, these 380 special trains making 6,369 trips have 25,794 general coaches and 55,243 sleeper coaches. General coaches have a capacity of 100 passengers whereas sleeper coaches have a capacity of 72 passengers in ICF and 78 in LHB.

In order to cater to the summer rush, all the zonal railways spread across the country have geared up to run special trips.

The Railways said these special trains will ensure connectivity in states such as Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

The South Western Railway, which caters majorly to the Karnataka region, is running the highest number of 1,790 trips among the zones, while the Western Railway, catering to the state of Gujarat, will run 1,470 trips.

Last summer, the South Western Railway ran 779 trips and the Western Railway 438.

"It is also pertinent to mention that this year, South Central Railway is running 784 trips which is 80 trips more than last year. To deal with the heavy rush in the northern part of the country, North Western Railway is running 400 trips, East Central Railway is running 380 trips. Northern Railway has also planned to run 324 trips this year," the Railways said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Railways special trains

First Published: May 19 2023 | 9:51 PM IST

