Saturday, October 11, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Telangana HC upholds 50% OBC quota cap in local body polls, cites SC rules

Telangana HC upholds 50% OBC quota cap in local body polls, cites SC rules

The SC's triple test for OBC reservations in local elections requires states to form a commission, set quotas based on data, and keep total SC, ST, OBC seats under 50%

Telangana High Court

A detailed order copy was uploaded on the Telangana High Court website on Friday night | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Telangana High Court has affirmed that the 50 per cent reservation ceiling set by the Supreme Court applies to local body polls, and any quota increase for OBCs should be within the framework of the "triple test".

The Supreme Court's triple test is a framework for providing reservations for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in local body elections, requiring states to form a commission to collect data, specify the reservation proportion based on the commission's findings, and ensure the total reservation for SCs, STs, and OBCs does not exceed 50 per cent of the total seats.

A detailed order copy was uploaded on the Telangana High Court website on Friday night.

 

While issuing an interim stay against a Government Order providing 42 per cent BC reservation in local body polls on October 8, the High Court said the State Election Commission would notify the proportionate seats as open category seats and proceed with the elections.

"We are, therefore, of the prima facie view that the respondents/State have failed to adhere to the criteria of 50 per cent upper ceiling as laid down by the Hon'ble Supreme Court in Vikas Kishanrao Gawali (supra) by issuance of G.O.Ms.Nos.9, dated 26.09.2025, whereby 42 per cent reservation has been provided to the OBCs in the local bodies, thereby breaching the ceiling of 50 per cent to a total of 67 per cent reservation in local bodies," the court said in its order.

Also Read

Crackers

SC allows green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR for Diwali under strict rules

Asian Paints, Supreme Court

Asian Paints moves Supreme Court against CCI probe into Grasim casepremium

Supreme Court, SC

SC dismisses PIL seeking probe into Viceroy's claims against Vedanta Group

Supreme Court, SC

SC questions Madras HC over formation of SIT to probe Karur stampede

Crackers

SC reserves verdict on green firecracker sale, use across Delhi-NCR

Besides GO no 9, the court also stayed consequential Government Orders no 41 and 42.

Following the court's stay order, the Telangana State Election Commission on Thursday issued a statement saying the poll notification was issued on September 29 and further activities are being suspended until further notification.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin, which heard a batch of petitions challenging the Congress government's order that increased the BC quota, directed the government to file its reply in four weeks.

"Four weeks' time is allowed for the state (government) to file a counter affidavit. Two weeks time thereafter is allowed to the petitioners to file a reply if so advised. In the meantime, there shall be an interim stay of the impugned notification," the CJ said.

With the ruling dispensation facing a roadblock in providing the 42 per cent quota to the Backward Classes, Congress sources said the government may approach the Supreme Court seeking vacating of the stay.

The argument presented by the counsels for the petitioners is that the Government Order (GO) breaches the 50 per cent upper ceiling imposed by the Supreme Court on total reservations.

K Vivek Reddy, senior counsel leading the petitioners, argued that the state government's order exceeds the 50 per cent limit imposed by the Supreme Court for political reservations. There is no exception for backward classes. The GO also violates the Triple Test laid down by the Apex Court.

The Telangana SEC on September 29 announced a five-phased schedule for elections to the rural local bodies to be held between October and November.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India cough syrup, new drug policy

Cough syrup deaths: Delhi govt bans sale and distribution of Coldrif

Sabarimala Temple (Image: Adobe Stock)

Sabarimala gold row: Retired HC judge reaches temple to prepare inventory

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi pays tribute to JP Narayan, Nanaji Deshmukh on birth anniversary

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

Maharashtra govt suspends farm loan recovery in rain-affected tehsils

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to lay foundation stones for fish market, aqua park in Odisha today

Topics : Supreme Court Telangana High Court Telangana OBC quota rural local bodies Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon