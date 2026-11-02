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Home / India News / Andhra chainsaw attack accused nabbed after encounter in Atmakur forest

Andhra chainsaw attack accused nabbed after encounter in Atmakur forest

The accused, identified as Hemant, allegedly attacked the two class 10 students at a government school in Raptadu on October 31

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner

The accused, Hemant, was nabbed in Atmakur forest after allegedly attacking a police inspector during an attempt to arrest him (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2026 | 8:23 AM IST

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Police on Sunday shot at and nabbed the man accused of attacking two girl students with a chainsaw inside their classroom, after he allegedly attacked personnel attempting to apprehend him in Atmakur forest area, a senior police official said.

The accused, identified as Hemant, allegedly attacked the two class 10 students at a government school in Raptadu on October 31.

Anantapur SP Jagadeesh told PTI that police had been searching for him since Saturday and received information on Sunday evening, between 6 pm and 6.30 pm, that he was hiding on the outskirts of the Atmakur forest area.

Based on the information, 15 police teams were formed, and two were sent to the forest area, he said, adding that when the personnel approached him, Hemant was allegedly in an intoxicated state and carrying a knife.

 

Police initially warned him and subsequently fired shots into the air to bring him under control. However, he continued to resist and attacked one of the police inspectors, injuring him, the SP said.

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"Police opened fire after he assaulted police personnel who went to apprehend him," the officer said, adding that around six rounds were fired in total, including warning shots.

Jagadeesh said Hemant was alone at the time of the operation and sustained bullet injuries on the lower of his body. However, the exact extent of injuries is yet to be ascertained. He was shifted to the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Anantapur for treatment.

One of the two girls attacked by him suffered critical injuries, including the loss of her right hand, deep wounds and multiple fractures, while the other sustained injuries while attempting to protect her classmate.

The critically injured girl was initially treated at Anantapur Government General Hospital before being shifted to a private hospital in Bengaluru through a green corridor for advanced treatment, where her condition was reported to be stable.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh government school violence

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First Published: Nov 02 2026 | 8:23 AM IST