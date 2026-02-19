Datanomics: India's fake news challenge grows amid rising AI misuse

As modes of communication booms, so is misleading information. Despite the existence of laws to curb misinformation, incidents of fake news continue to rise in the country. The issue is set to rise further as the use of artificial intelligence spreads. Between 2017 and 2023, around 5,377 fake news cases were registered in India. Nearly 30 per cent of these were related to fake news circulated on social media, with conviction rates ranging between 30 per cent and 35 per cent during this period. Amid spread of misinformation, the union government's Press Information Bureau came out with its own fact check unit. The unit fact checked 2787 queries during 2019 (December 19) -2025.