Datanomics: More judges in the Supreme Court, but backlog mounting

President Droupadi Murmu has promulgated the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Ordinance, 2026, increasing the sanctioned strength of the apex court from 33 to 37 judges, excluding the Chief Justice of India. The move comes amid persistently high pendency and concerns over the court’s ability to manage its caseload. Data show that every major expansion in judicial strength over the decades has been accompanied by rising pending cases. While increasing the number of judges is intended to ease the burden, the backlog remains substantial.