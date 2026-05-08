Datanomics: Suicides rise 1.5 times since 2000; daily wagers worst hit
India's suicide toll reached 1.7 lakh in 2024 despite a marginal dip from the previous year, with family distress and economic vulnerability emerging as major drivers
Sneha Sasikumar New Delhi
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Suicides in India have risen one and a half times since 2000, reaching 0.17 million in 2024, according to the Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India report 2024. The year, however, saw a marginal decline of 0.4 per cent from 2023. While daily wage earners formed the highest chunk in the past three years, family problems caused the most fatalities.
Topics : suicides Statistics India