Within two hours of 25% discount, DDA sells over 2,500 LIG flats in Narela

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday saw more than 2,500 low-income group (LIG) flats in Narela booked within two hours of opening online bookings, after offering a 25 per cent discount under its newly launched scheme, Awas Nivesh Yojana 2026. The tentative prices of the flats started at ₹14.95 lakh.

Bookings for 2,516 flats in Pockets 3 and 6 of Sectors G2–G6 in Narela opened at noon on Tuesday on a first-come, first-served basis.

“The response reflects the demand for affordable housing in the capital and homebuyers’ confidence in DDA’s housing initiatives. The scheme aims to make homeownership accessible to more families by offering homes at reduced prices,” DDA officials told The Times of India (TOI).

Flat prices and locations

Of the 2,516 flats offered under the scheme, 1,020 are in Pocket 3 and 1,496 in Pocket 6. Each flat has an approximate plinth area of 49.90 square metres, including common areas.

After the 25 per cent discount, the tentative price of a flat in Pocket 3 is ₹15.01 lakh, while flats in Pocket 6 are priced at ₹14.95 lakh, the DDA said in a release.

The scheme offers ready-to-move-in flats that remained unsold or vacant for an extended period. The construction of these units was reportedly completed around 2023–24 as part of the DDA’s housing inventory. Narela’s LIG flats have also faced criticism from residents over a lack of connectivity and amenities near the housing complexes.

Connectivity and infrastructure

Following the bookings, the DDA said Narela has potential for planned urban growth and is developing as a residential, educational, institutional and sports hub.

The area is expected to benefit from the proposed Rithala–Narela–Kundli Metro Corridor and a proposed Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) station, said DDA. Road connectivity includes Urban Extension Road-I, Urban Extension Road-II and GT Karnal Road.

The DDA said land in Sectors G2–G6 has been allotted to several universities for an upcoming education hub. Other facilities include the Narela Sports Complex in Sector A-7 and a proposed multi-sports integrated stadium and sports complex.

The scheme was launched earlier this month under the guidance of Delhi Lieutenant Governor and DDA chairman Sardar Taranjit Singh Sandhu, with the stated aim of expanding access to affordable housing in the national capital.