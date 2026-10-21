Wednesday, October 21, 2026 | 11:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi pollution curbs from November 1: What changes and who is exempt

Delhi pollution curbs from November 1: What changes and who is exempt

From higher parking fees to restrictions on certain vehicles, here's what Delhi residents and commuters need to know about the pollution-control measures from November 1

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

A view of the India Gate on a hazy morning amid low visibility. (Photo:PTI)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2026 | 11:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

 Delhi’s air pollution measures are set to tighten from November 1, with restrictions on vehicle use, higher parking charges and enforcement measures aimed at reducing emissions across the National Capital Region (NCR). The changes form part of the government’s winter action plan and the Commission for Air Quality Management’s (CAQM) Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), which sets out measures to control pollution as air quality deteriorates.
 
The restrictions are intended to discourage private vehicle use, curb emissions and address pollution sources during the winter months, when weather conditions often trap pollutants close to the ground.
 

Delhi pollution curbs: What changes from November 1?

 
1. Parking charges to double
 
 
Parking charges at authorised parking facilities across Delhi will double from November 1, 2026 to February 28, 2027 to discourage private vehicle use.
 
Electric vehicles and parking facilities owned and managed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will be exempt from the additional parking charges.

Also Read

Marco Rubio to meet Mukesh Ambani in Jamnagar

Rubio to meet Ambani in Jamnagar: Venezuelan oil, energy on agenda

In this image posted on Oct. 20, 2026, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a bilateral meeting to discuss energy security, defense cooperation, and strategic partnership, in Mumbai. (@SecRubio/X via P

Rubio meets Jaishankar in Mumbai, pushes for early India-US trade deal

Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner

Musk says Tesla-SpaceX merger being considered, special committees formed

Power transmission projects, Kalpataru

Kalpataru bags orders worth ₹2,349 crore, FY27 inflows cross ₹22,000 crore

Delhi air quality

Delhi's air quality slips to poor category, forecast to worsen further

 
2. ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rule
 
Vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) will not be supplied fuel at petrol pumps, CNG stations and LPG outlets across Delhi. The policy is intended to ensure that vehicles meet prescribed emission standards.
 
3. Restrictions on vehicles registered outside Delhi
 
From November 1, 2026 to January 31, 2027, vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) emission standards will be barred from entering the capital. 
 
The restriction does not apply to CNG and electric vehicles (EVs), ambulances, fire services and other exempt essential vehicles.
 
4. 50% work-from-home and staggered office timings
 
Government and private offices will be required to limit physical attendance to 50 per cent from November 1 2026 to January 31, 2027, with the remaining employees working from home under the prescribed arrangements. Essential services, including healthcare, public transport, power, water supply, sanitation and emergency services, are exempt.
 
Office timings will also be staggered to reduce traffic congestion. Municipal Corporation of Delhi offices will operate from 8.30 am to 5 pm, while Delhi government offices will function from 10 am to 6.30 pm. Private employers are also being encouraged to promote carpooling and shared transport.
 
5. Construction and demolition curbs
 
Dust-generating demolition work and open civil construction activities will be prohibited from November 1, 2026 to January 31, 2027, except for essential public infrastructure projects.
 
The restrictions will become stricter between December 10, 2026 and January 20, 2027, when construction and demolition activities will be completely banned, apart from permitted urgent government and emergency works. Vehicles carrying materials such as sand, gravel, bricks, cement and construction debris will also face entry restrictions during this period, subject to specified exemptions. 
6. Anti-smog systems
 
Large commercial buildings and eligible construction sites will be required to deploy anti-smog guns or mist systems to control dust. Authorities will also intensify inspections and action against industrial pollution, open waste burning and other sources of emissions.
      

More From This Section

Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka

Delhi Police transfers second case against CJP leaders' to Crime Branch

Ashutosh Ranka, Ashutosh, Saurav Das

CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka move Delhi HC against judicial custody

Manipur

Manipur CM holds meeting with Oppn leaders, reviews security situation

Kolkata Durga Puja pandal stampede

Calcutta HC orders inquiry by retired judge into Chorbagan stampede

Abhijeet Dipke, Abhijeet

Dipke thanks Ramlila organisers for 'free publicity' over cockroach effigy

Topics : BS Web Reports air pollution Delhi Pollution Pollution Control

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchMuhurat Trading 2026Apple Pro and Tell EventWPL 2027 AuctionHDFC ShareL&T Tech dividendLTCG tax cutUnion Bank Share Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2026 | 10:51 AM IST