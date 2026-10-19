When will IPL 2027 players' auction take place? Here's the latest update

The IPL 2027 players' auction could take place on December 16 in Goa, with franchises receiving preliminary communication from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding travel and logistical arrangements.

According to a media report by Cricbuzz, the franchises have been informed through a WhatsApp message sent by the BCCI's logistics team, asking them to prepare for the event at a five-star venue in the coastal state.

The communication has reportedly identified ITC Grand Goa as the venue for the auction, with a briefing scheduled for December 15. However, the BCCI is yet to send formal confirmation to IPL franchise owners and chief executive officers, leaving room for a possible change in the schedule.

The reported date also coincides with India's scheduled ODI against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, raising questions about whether either event could be rescheduled. The auction will be a mini-auction, with franchises expected to finalise their retained and released players ahead of the November 15 deadline.

IPL 2027 auction: What is the reported date and venue?

The auction is tentatively scheduled for December 16, 2026, at ITC Grand Goa. The reported WhatsApp message from the BCCI's logistics team also stated that the auction briefing would take place on December 15.

ALSO READ: IPL 2027: DC rope in Yuvraj Singh as new assistant and batting coach The communication was intended to help franchises plan their travel and other logistical arrangements. However, the date and venue should be treated as provisional until the BCCI issues an official announcement to franchise owners and CEOs.

India vs Sri Lanka ODI also on December 16

The reported auction date coincides with India's scheduled ODI against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on December 16. It remains unclear whether the international fixture or the auction will be moved to accommodate the two events.

India are currently engaged in a five-match T20I series against the West Indies, with the visitors levelling the series at 2-2 after winning the fourth match in Hyderabad by 24 runs. Shai Hope scored 102 as the West Indies posted 247, before India managed 223 in reply. The series is set to conclude with the fifth T20I before the teams turn their attention to subsequent international fixtures.

IPL 2027 mini-auction: How many players can teams retain?

Franchises do not face a fixed retention limit ahead of a mini-auction. Teams can retain as many players as they wish, provided their squads remain within the tournament's composition rules.

Each franchise can have a maximum of 25 players, including up to eight overseas players. Teams with full squads will need to release players to create room for fresh signings at the auction. Franchises must submit their retained and released player lists to the BCCI by November 15.

The decisions will determine the available auction purse, as the applicable retention costs are deducted from each team's budget.

Teams can also strengthen their squads through player trades. The trading window is currently open and is scheduled to close one week before the auction. It will reopen one week after the auction concludes and remain open until one month before the season begins.

IPL 2027 mini-auction rules: Purse, RTM and overseas player fees

The 2027 mini-auction is expected to operate under the player regulations for the 2025-27 cycle, alongside the conditions applied at the 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi. The total salary cap for 2027 is Rs 157 crore, covering the auction purse, incremental performance pay and match fees.

At the 2026 mini-auction, each franchise operated with a Rs 125 crore limit. Right to Match (RTM) cards are not available at mini-auctions, meaning franchises seeking to reacquire released players must bid for them in the open auction.

At the 2026 auction, the maximum fee for an overseas player was capped at the lower of the highest retention price of Rs 18 crore and the highest bid at the preceding mega-auction. Whether the same provision will apply in 2027 has not been confirmed.

Under the applicable auction rules, a player who is bought at an auction but withdraws before the season can face a two-season ban from the tournament and player auction. An Indian player who has not featured in an international starting XI during the previous five calendar years, or does not hold a BCCI central contract, can qualify for uncapped status under the relevant provisions.

Will the IPL Impact Player rule continue in 2027?

The Impact Player rule remains part of the regulations for the 2025-27 cycle. However, its future is still under consideration following criticism from several captains and coaches. The BCCI is expected to decide on the rule in the coming weeks. Any change could influence team combinations and tactical decisions ahead of the 2027 season, although no final decision has been announced.