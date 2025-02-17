Business Standard

From Bimaru state to investment powerhouse: Madhya Pradesh turns the scale

From Bimaru state to investment powerhouse: Madhya Pradesh turns the scale

Ahead of the state's Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025 to be held in Bhopal on February 24-25, Yadav spoke about Madhya Pradesh's immense potential as an investment destination

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, BJP leader MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during campaign rally for the Delhi Assembly elections, in, New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhopal
Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

Once considered a BIMARU state, Madhya Pradesh has pivoted into a key destination for investment as its single-minded focus on infrastructure creation together with investor friendly policies and ease of doing business draws domestic and international firms, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said.

The state offers significant advantages to investors, with affordable land prices, consistent electricity supply, strong connectivity through roads, railways and airways and an investor friendly industrial policy that includes tax incentives, land subsidies, and rebates.

Ahead of the state's Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025 to be held in Bhopal on February 24-25, Yadav spoke about Madhya Pradesh's immense potential as an investment destination.

 

He highlighted that the state had been working on the summit for almost a year, focusing on building the right infrastructure, improving policies, and engaging with stakeholders. He emphasized that this summit would be different from the past ones because of the groundwork done through regional industry conclaves and discussions with investors across different sectors.

Madhya Pradesh, he said, had developed a robust infrastructure, with good roads, energy, and water supply, as well as affordable and skilled labour.

Under BJP rule, the state implemented progressive industrial policies that have provided tax incentives, land subsidies, and subsidies on electricity to attract investors. Policies were crafted to focus on specific sectors like textiles, electric vehicles (EVs), food processing, and renewable energy.

It is perhaps the only state in the country to have enacted separate policies for drones and semiconductors manufacturing that offer a host of incentives to attract manufacturers, he said.

In recent years, Madhya Pradesh has focused on improving the ease of doing business by simplifying procedures, offering a single-window clearance system, reducing bureaucratic hurdles, and implementing online portals for approvals and permits.

"Investors are looking at Madhya Pradesh with great hope," he said.

Madhya Pradesh was once considered one of the BIMARU states, a term coined in the 1980s to describe a group of states in India facing socio-economic challenges like poverty, poor healthcare, lack of infrastructure, and underdevelopment. Over the past two decades, Madhya Pradesh has made significant strides in many areas, particularly infrastructure development, industrial growth, and policy reform.

The state developed specialised industrial hubs and special economic zones (SEZs), particularly in areas like Indore, Gwalior, Bhopal, and Pithampur. These zones offer ready-to-use infrastructure, favourable policies, and other incentives for investors.

Rest, it is no longer categorised as BIMARU state.

This transformation to a vibrant investment destination "is a testament to its proactive policies, infrastructure development, and focus on key sectors", he said.

The state has shed its reputation of being economically backward and is now seen as a growth engine for India, attracting investments from both national and global players.

"Investors are looking at Madhya Pradesh with great hope. We have strong infrastructure, excellent roads, and the ideal business environment for any industry to thrive. There are no labour issues, the law and order situation is stable, and essential services like electricity and water are always available. We also have skilled labour, and the people here are hardworking. Moreover, we have abundant raw materials. Investors are seeing significant opportunities in Madhya Pradesh," Yadav said.

He cited the example of a roadshow in Coimbatore where investors mentioned exporting garments made out of cotton sourced from the state. "Now, they are even looking to manufacture fabrics and garments here, which shows the huge potential in all sectors."  In the run-up to the biennial Summit, Yadav led investor roadshows in major towns of the state as well as some important cities in the country. He also travelled to the UK, Germany and Japan to drum up investor support.

As a result, Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo is considering a unit in Madhya Pradesh.

The Summit itself will be a big draw with big and small business leaders and investors from around the world and India queuing up to participate.

"Industries bring in investors, create jobs, and generate revenue. The Summit is not just about attracting investments; it's about creating a cycle of development. Raw materials are processed, products are made, markets are created, and jobs are generated. It's a comprehensive process that benefits the entire economy," he said.

On the theme of the Summit - 'From Heritage to Development', he said Madhya Pradesh has had a glorious past from the times of King Vikramaditya and Raja Bhoj.

"This theme acknowledges our rich cultural heritage while focusing on modern development. We will integrate our traditions with technological advancements to promote sustainable growth."  He also mentioned tourism as a key area of focus, with plans to enhance religious and wildlife tourism, noting the presence of tiger reserves, forest reserves, and even a cheetah project in the state.

The chief minister said the state was actively attracting investments in various sectors, including textiles, steel, and electric vehicles.

One key area of focus was the mining sector, which includes abundant resources such as dolomite, manganese, copper, and even diamonds. He projected significant growth in mining revenues, with hopes of expanding from Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore in the coming years.

He further discussed the importance of easing the business environment, mentioning efforts such as simplifying clearances, offering single-window systems, and reducing stamp duties. Additionally, he outlined the state's focus on MSMEs, which are the backbone of the state's economy and provide significant employment.

Topics : Madhya Pradesh Healthcare Infrastructure Investment

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

