Latest LIVE: Tamil Nadu CM seeks Rs 2,000 cr from Centre for interim relief

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to release Rs 2,000 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) in order to boost the efforts to support livelihood that is affected by the incidents of recent flooding in the southern districts of the state. In a memorandum submitted to Prime Minister Modi, Stalin said that this interim relief from the Centre will aid in providing livelihood assistance to the people who have been affected and helping them take up temporary rehabilitation works in the Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari, and Tenkasi districts. "While a comprehensive assessment of the permanent damage will take time, we request an interim assistance of Rs 2,000 crore from the NDRF (National Disaster Relief Fund) to bolster the ongoing efforts for livelihood support and repairs and restoration of the public infrastructure battered by the unprecedented floods," he said in the memorandum.

Chinese authorities on Tuesday said that a strong midnight earthquake rattled a mountainous region of northwestern China, which reduced the homes to rubble, leaving residents outside on a below-freezing winter night and killing 131 people in the nation's deadliest quake in nine years. Officials said that the 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck just before midnight on Monday and injured over 700 people, damaged roads, and knocked out power and communication lines in Qinghai and Gansu provinces.

US President Joe Biden has now delivered a fresh warning about the stakes of the 2024 election. He said that the democrats must rally to defeat former President Donald Trump or risk losing democracy. Biden further added, "Every head of state I’ve come in contact with has said ‘you’ve got to win, you’ve got to win.’ It’s less about me, unfortunately, I think than about the other guy."