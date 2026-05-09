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Home / India News / Decision on Kerala CM likely in 24 hours: Congress leader Muraleedharan

Decision on Kerala CM likely in 24 hours: Congress leader Muraleedharan

The UDF's sweeping Assembly poll victory in Kerala has triggered a wave of lobbying and demonstrations by the supporters of senior leaders V D Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala and KC Venugopal

Congress MPs KC Venugopal and Shashi Tharoor with LoP in Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan, in Thiruvananthapuram | Photo: PTI

Congress MPs KC Venugopal and Shashi Tharoor with LoP in Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan, in Thiruvananthapuram | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
3 min read Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 10:45 AM IST

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As lobbying intensifies among the three top contenders for the chief minister's post, senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan on Saturday said the party high command was likely to take a final decision on Kerala's next CM within 24 hours.

The UDF's sweeping Assembly poll victory in Kerala has triggered a wave of lobbying and demonstrations by the supporters of senior leaders V D Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala and K C Venugopal, urging the Congress leadership to select the respective leaders as the new CM.

"The information from Delhi is that discussions on the chief ministerial candidate will be completed within 24 hours," Muraleedharan told reporters.

 

Acknowledging public fervour, he emphasised that flex boards and marches alone would not determine the leadership.

He added that the views of MLAs and coalition partners would also be considered by the Congress leadership.

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"I will not publicly reveal what I told the high command representatives. I have conveyed the sentiments of the people of my constituency. The opinions expressed by the people were clearly communicated to them."  "A decision will come at the appropriate time. Seniority is not the sole criterion while selecting the chief minister. The party has not always followed that yardstick," he said.

According to Muraleedharan, the opinion of the majority of MLAs and coalition partners would also be crucial as the Congress-led UDF was not a single-party government.

"The views of coalition partners also have to be considered naturally. This is a coalition government," he added.

Muraleedharan's remarks came amid intensifying public campaigns in several parts of the state backing Satheesan for the top post following the Congress-led UDF's massive victory in the Assembly elections.

Apart from widespread flex boards and posters supporting Satheesan, demonstrations and road shows by party workers seeking his elevation as chief minister have also been reported from various districts.

At the same time, flex boards backing senior Congress leaders K C Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala for the chief minister's post have surfaced in several places, reflecting growing pressure within different sections of the party ahead of the high command's final decision.

The two Congress observers, appointed by the party leadership to seek the opinion of newly-elected MLAs, on Friday submitted their report to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and urged the high command to take a final call on the chief ministerial candidate.

The focus has now shifted to the national capital, where the Congress leadership has summoned senior Kerala leaders for discussions on government formation.

Leaders, including V D Satheesan, senior leader Ramesh Chennithala and KPCC president Sunny Joseph, reached Delhi on Friday night for talks with the party leadership regarding government formation and the leadership issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Congress Kerala Kerala Assembly Polls Kerala Assembly elections Kerala Elections Kerala government

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First Published: May 09 2026 | 10:44 AM IST

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