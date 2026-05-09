Saturday, May 09, 2026 | 09:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / ED raids Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora, linked persons again in PMLA case

ED raids Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora, linked persons again in PMLA case

Arora's official residence in Chandigarh and a real estate company in Gurugram (Haryana) were among the five premises that were raided, said officials

Enforcement Directorate, ED

The action was taken under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said | Photo: X @dir_ed

Press Trust of India New Delhi/Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 9:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday conducted fresh searches against Punjab industries minister Sanjeev Arora and some others allegedly linked to him as part of a money laundering investigation, officials said.

Arora's official residence in Chandigarh and a real estate company in Gurugram (Haryana) were among the five premises that were raided, they said. 

The action was taken under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said.

In April, the ED had raided Arora and entities linked to him under the civil provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Arora had then said that he would fully cooperate with the probe agencies and that he was confident that the truth will prevail.

 

The MLA from Ludhiana West was raided by the ED in 2024 too in a money laundering case linked to alleged misuse of industrial land for residential projects. Arora was then a Rajya Sabha MP.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Modern post offices reflect new work culture being developed: Scindia

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

Heatwave to continue in western parts as storms lash across India

Vijay, TVK

VCK's X handle suspended amid TVK attempting coalition govt in Tamil Nadu

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

Nashik TCS forced conversion case: Accused held, sent to police custody

Illustration

Andhra Pradesh High Court episode sparks debate on judicial contemptpremium

Topics : Punjab Punjab Government AAP government AAP Bhagwant Mann PMLA case money laundering case Money laundering

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2026 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

DC vs KKR LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayQ4 Results TodayDividend StocksSwiggy Q4 ResultsSuvendu AdhikariSuvendu Adhikari PA MurderSBI Q4 Results PreviewTechnology NewsPersonal Finance