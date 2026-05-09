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Modern post offices reflect new work culture being developed: Scindia

Scindia highlighted that expanded services, modern digital facilities and a seamless citizen experience are empowering India's postal services to align with the needs of a new era

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Scindia made these remarks at the inauguration of the renovated 'Future-Ready' Andheri Railway Station Post Office in Mumbai on Friday (File Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

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Modern post offices reflect the new work culture being developed by the Department of Posts, where technology, efficiency, transparency and public convenience are accorded the highest priority, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

Speaking at the inauguration of the renovated 'Future-Ready' Andheri Railway Station Post Office here on Friday, the Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region highlighted that expanded services, modern digital facilities and a seamless citizen experience are empowering India's postal services to align with the needs of a new era.

"Modern post offices reflect the new work culture being developed by the Department of Posts, where technology, efficiency, transparency and public convenience are being accorded the highest priority," he said.

 

Originally established in 1932-33, the Andheri RS Post Office has been transformed into a modern, technology-enabled service hub under the 'Jan Sewa Connect' Project of the Department of Posts.

The renovated post office features enhanced infrastructure, improved customer facilities, modern interiors and digital integration aimed at delivering faster, seamless and citizen-friendly postal services.

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The renovation has been carried out in collaboration with the School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi.

The initiative aims to transform traditional post offices into contemporary, customer-centric and technology-enabled service centres while preserving the legacy and trust associated with India Post.

The School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), New Delhi, played a key technical and design partner role by contributing towards standardised architectural and interior design, branding and visual identity, modern layouts and maintaining uniformity across post offices across the country.

India Post, with a legacy of over 170 years and a network of more than 1.5 lakh post offices across the country, continues to play a vital role in financial inclusion and digital services. The department registered a healthy 16 per cent growth in Gross Postal Revenue during 2025-26, reflecting the growing trust and expanding role of postal services in the country, the Union Minister said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, local MLA Ameet Satam, and Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra and Goa Circle, Amitabh Singh, were present on the occasion.

Fadnavis said the postal department has played a vital role as a carrier of human emotions so far and is an integral part of the social system.

He said in the era of internet, messaging services, and emails, it is extremely important to adapt to changing times and maintain relevance, and the postal department has successfully achieved this.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done the important work of making this department relevant to the new era instead of letting it become obsolete, the CM said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Jyotiraditya Scindia Scindia Mumbai Department of Post

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First Published: May 09 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

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