Decision on odd-even scheme has to be taken by Delhi govt: Supreme Court

A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said the court had nothing to do with the odd-even scheme

Supreme Court

Supreme Court

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 6:01 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Friday reprimanded the Delhi government while hearing a matter on the worsening air quality in the Delhi-National Capital Region, stating that administrators can't shift the burden onto the court, and the decision on introducing the odd-even scheme in the national capital has to be taken by the city government.

A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said the court had nothing to do with the odd-even scheme and swept away explanations about the impact of stubble burning by Punjab farmers. Earlier this week, the Delhi government announced that the odd-even scheme for vehicles will be implemented from November 13 to 20.
The Supreme Court is seized of a plea filed in 1985 by environmentalist M C Mehta on air pollution. During the hearing on worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR on November 7, the Supreme Court questioned the scheme's effectiveness and referred to it as "all optics". Following this, Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai said it would be implemented only after the top court heard the matter on Friday and issued an order.

"Every year, the weather changes at this time... but you haven't been able to solve this in six years?" Justice SK Kaul said during the hearing today. "Ultimately, a little bit of carrot, little stick. Do what you have to do, but get levels down."

"On the lighter side, what the population has to do is to pray only," Justice Kaul said, adding, sometimes rains come, and that helps. Justice Kaul was referring to several parts of Delhi-NCR receiving light rainfall on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

"What you have to do, you have to do. We are not here to tell you what to do," the bench said during the hearing.

After the hearing, the Delhi government said that there will be no odd-even traffic restriction scheme in Delhi from November 13 to November 20 as there has been a significant improvement in Delhi's air quality due to rain.

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 6:01 PM IST

