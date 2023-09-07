Manipur's Kuki MLAs, civil society groups meet Mizoram CM in Aizawl

Legislators and leaders representing the Kuki-Zo community on Wednesday met Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga in Aizawl, according to news agency PTI. The group included 10 Kuki lawmakers from Manipur, members representing Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and Suspension of Operations (SoO) groups.

The chief minister expressed his condolences for the victims who have suffered due to the violent clashes in Manipur. He underscored the importance of ensuring proper consultation among diverse groups and the public to prevent further escalation of tensions.

Zoramthanga said he was deeply hurt by the suffering of people due to the violence in Manipur, adding that the people of Mizoram were ready to help their fellow brothers and sisters.

Representatives of Mizo People's Convention, Kuki Students' Organisation, Hmar Inpui, Committee on Tribal Unity, Zomi Council Student Organisation and other organisations, along with legislators and cabinet ministers, attended the meeting, officials said.

Kuki lawmakers from the hill districts of Manipur, along with the SoO groups and Kuki CSOs, have been demanding a separate administration since violent clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3.

Manipur saw ethnic violence between communities in May following a high court order directing the state government to consider including the non-tribal Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes. Over 160 people have been killed and several hundred injured in the violent clashes.

Zoramthanga and the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) have expressed their support for the Kuki-Zo of Manipur on many occasions. The MNF has also openly criticised the Biren Singh-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Manipur, despite being a part of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), a political alliance formed by the BJP in 2016 to unite several regional political parties in the North East.