Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.58%)
66265.56 + 385.04
Nifty (0.59%)
19727.05 + 116.00
Nifty Midcap (0.77%)
40593.90 + 309.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.61%)
5860.80 + 35.35
Nifty Bank (1.06%)
44878.35 + 469.25
Heatmap

Manipur's Kuki MLAs, civil society groups meet Mizoram CM in Aizawl

Zoramthanga underscored the importance of ensuring proper consultation among diverse groups and the public to prevent further escalation of tensions

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga i

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga (File)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 5:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Legislators and leaders representing the Kuki-Zo community on Wednesday met Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga in Aizawl, according to news agency PTI. The group included 10 Kuki lawmakers from Manipur, members representing Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and Suspension of Operations (SoO) groups.

The chief minister expressed his condolences for the victims who have suffered due to the violent clashes in Manipur. He underscored the importance of ensuring proper consultation among diverse groups and the public to prevent further escalation of tensions.

Zoramthanga said he was deeply hurt by the suffering of people due to the violence in Manipur, adding that the people of Mizoram were ready to help their fellow brothers and sisters.

Representatives of Mizo People's Convention, Kuki Students' Organisation, Hmar Inpui, Committee on Tribal Unity, Zomi Council Student Organisation and other organisations, along with legislators and cabinet ministers, attended the meeting, officials said.

Kuki lawmakers from the hill districts of Manipur, along with the SoO groups and Kuki CSOs, have been demanding a separate administration since violent clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3.

Manipur saw ethnic violence between communities in May following a high court order directing the state government to consider including the non-tribal Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes. Over 160 people have been killed and several hundred injured in the violent clashes.

Also Read

Mizoram polls: ECI team arrives in Mizoram, reviews poll preparedness

Mizoram elections 2023: ECI officials to visit state on August 29

Mizoram polls: ECI team asks for more checkposts to curb alcohol smuggling

MNF does not subscribe to NDA government's policies: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Mizoram polls: Lone BJP legislator B Chakma to retire from active politics

Doctor-turned-legislator helps two women deliver babies in Mizoram

Mizoram polls 2023: Ex-Chief Secretary L Chuaungo appointed Cong unit VP

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

Mizoram polls: ECI team asks for more checkposts to curb alcohol smuggling

Ahead of Mizoram Assembly elections 2023, ZPM forms alliance with HPC


Zoramthanga and the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) have expressed their support for the Kuki-Zo of Manipur on many occasions. The MNF has also openly criticised the Biren Singh-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Manipur, despite being a part of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), a political alliance formed by the BJP in 2016 to unite several regional political parties in the North East.
Topics : Manipur Mizoram Mizoram state assembly election Politics in India BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesJanmashtami 2023 WishesGold - Silver PricesStocks to WatchICC World Cup TicketsTop HeadlinesTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today'India' to 'Bharat': How much would it cost to rename our country?

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon