The suspension of construction activities under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) from time to time leaves thousands of daily-wage construction workers without livelihoods and, in some cases, shelter. Migrant workers living at construction sites are forced to leave when work stops, workers’ representatives said.

“With the application of GRAP, all construction activities are now closed. The biggest impact is outright unemployment for these workers. They are day-to-day earners, so this leaves them without any income,” said Subhash Bhatnagar, coordinator of the National Campaign Committee for Central Legislation on Construction Labour.

Restrictions on non-essential construction and demolition activities, including earthwork, trenching, road construction, and major repairs, are covered under Stage III of GRAP. These restrictions were revoked on November 17 after around 10 days of implementation across Delhi-National Capital Region. However, with pollution remaining a problem, there is no guarantee that the restrictions will not return as winter progresses.

The October 30 order restricting dust-generating demolition and outdoor construction activities would remain in force, the Commission for Air Quality Management said. The impact is particularly severe for migrant workers who live at construction sites and depend on contractors for accommodation. While some turn to rickshaw driving or loading and unloading work at mandis, these options are already saturated. Finding work at mandis also requires contacts, which migrant workers often lack, Bhatnagar said. “Workers are not only left jobless, but also homeless,” he said.

He said unions were unable to negotiate alternative accommodation with contractors or authorities because they were not allowed to enter construction sites. Many construction workers also remain outside the welfare system because of limited awareness and access to registration.

Delhi has an estimated 1.2 million construction workers, but official records account for only 300,000-400,000, Bhatnagar said.

Nationally, nearly 120 million construction workers were estimated to be employed, of whom around 70 million were registered with welfare boards, he said. He added that no workers had received compensation from the welfare board so far this year.

A report published last year by Greenpeace India, an environmental non-profit campaigning network, noted that Delhi alone is home to over 400,000 street vendors, an estimated 200,000 waste pickers, around 500,000 domestic workers and 500,000 rickshaw pullers.

“These workers often endure long hours outdoors without access to basic infrastructure such as clean water, cooling spaces, sanitation, or shelter, making them acutely vulnerable to the worsening impacts of climate change,” it stated.

“Around 80 per cent of Delhi’s workforce, including 82 per cent of working men and 76 per cent of working women, are employed in the informal sector.” Gig workers who spend 10-11 hours on the road have reported burning eyes, sore throats, breathlessness, and persistent coughs amid worsening pollution, said Nitesh Kumar Das, organising secretary of the Gig Workers Association (GigWA).

“For most workers, cutting down work hours is not a real choice. If they log off, they earn less, lose their incentives, and sometimes get penalised. Even one or two days offline can hurt their income badly,” Das said. He added that companies did not provide workers with protective equipment such as masks, leaving them to purchase these at their own expense.

In the short term, fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and toxic gases can trigger persistent coughing, throat irritation, breathlessness, headaches, eye irritation, and worsening asthma, said Dr Pritpal Kaur, senior consultant in pulmonology at Delhi’s Apollo Spectra Hospital.

“Prolonged exposure can cause chronic inflammation in the lungs, reduced lung function, and increased susceptibility to respiratory infections,” Kaur said. “Over time, these workers face a higher risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cardiovascular disease, stroke, and lung cancer. Continuous exposure without adequate protection makes cumulative health damage particularly concerning.”

Kaur said reports of respiratory complaints were rising across Delhi as air pollution worsened. Hospitals were reporting patients with persistent coughs, wheezing, breathlessness, chest tightness, and aggravated asthma or COPD.

“Some facilities have reported substantial increases in respiratory consultations, although the rise varies between hospitals,” she said. “Outdoor workers are particularly vulnerable because prolonged exposure can aggravate existing respiratory conditions and trigger symptoms even in previously healthy individuals. However, worker-specific hospitalisation data remains limited.”

The growing number of pollution-related consultations highlights the need for early diagnosis, respiratory screening, and preventive measures, especially among individuals exposed to polluted air throughout their working hours, Kaur said.

Das cited the case of a woman worker who returned to work despite a serious chest infection after spending nearly ₹3,000 on medicines over seven days. Another woman carried her three-year-old child on her back while making deliveries. Both developed severe coughs as pollution worsened.

“Workers usually stop only when they fall sick, and then they suffer twice,” Das said, adding that workers often delayed or skipped medical treatment because taking time off meant losing daily earnings.