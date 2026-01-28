Delhi air quality improves marginally; IMD forecasts rain this week

Delhi saw a marginal improvement in air quality on Wednesday morning, though pollution levels remained firmly in the ‘poor’ category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

At around 7 am, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 273, improving slightly from Tuesday’s reading of 294. Despite the improvement, large parts of the national capital continued to remain under a thick layer of smog.

AQI readings across key monitoring stations

CPCB data showed mixed air quality levels across the city. The AQI at Anand Vihar was recorded at 280, placing it in the ‘poor’ category, while Patpadganj reported an AQI of 304, which falls under the ‘very poor’ category.

Grap Stage III revoked

In view of the improvement in air quality and favourable forecast trends, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across Delhi-NCR.

However, considering the winter season and the possibility of unfavourable weather conditions, CAQM has urged citizens to strictly follow the citizen charter under Stages I and II of the existing Grap schedule to prevent further deterioration in air quality.

Delhi weather forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a gradual rise in minimum temperatures in Delhi, with lows expected to range between 11 and 13 degrees Celsius. The city is likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with shallow fog during morning hours.

Later in the week, cloudy conditions are expected to persist, with one or two spells of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph.