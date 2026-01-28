Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 07:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi: Traffic advisory for Beating Retreat rehearsal on Wednesday

Delhi: Traffic advisory for Beating Retreat rehearsal on Wednesday

According to the advisory, the traffic restrictions will be in force at several locations from 4 pm to 6 pm on Wednesday

Full dress rehearsal ahead of the Beating Retreat ceremony, near Vijay Chowk

Full dress rehearsal ahead of the Beating Retreat ceremony, near Vijay Chowk in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. (PTI Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 7:16 AM IST

Traffic restrictions will be in force at several locations in New Delhi on Wednesday in connection with rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony at and around Vijay Chowk, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

According to the advisory, the restrictions will be enforced from 4 pm to 6 pm on January 28.

Vijay Chowk will remain closed for general traffic during the period.

No traffic will be allowed on Raisina Road from the Krishi Bhawan roundabout towards Vijay Chowk. All movement beyond the Dara Shikoh Road roundabout, Krishna Menon Marg roundabout and Sunehri Masjid roundabout towards Vijay Chowk will also be restricted.

 

Kartavya Path between Vijay Chowk and Rafi Marg up to Kartavya Path Crossing will remain closed.

Commuters have been advised to take alternate routes, including Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa T-Point, Safdarjung Road via Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road and Minto Road.

The traffic police urged motorists to plan their journeys, avoid the affected stretches during the restriction period and follow traffic rules and directions issued by personnel on duty.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Beating Retreat ceremony Delhi Traffic Police Delhi traffic Delhi Police

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 7:16 AM IST

