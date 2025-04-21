Monday, April 21, 2025 | 07:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi airport to reopen runway 10/28 in May first week to ease congestion

Delhi airport to reopen runway 10/28 in May first week to ease congestion

The decision comes against the backdrop of flight delays due to reduced capacity following the runway closure and easterly winds

The airport has four runways -- RW 09/27, RW 11R/29L, RW 11L/29R and RW 10/28. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Apr 21 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Faced with air traffic congestion and flight delays, Delhi airport operator DIAL on Sunday said the upgradation works of runway RW 10/28 will be temporarily suspended and it will be reopened for operations in the first week of May.

The airport has four runways -- RW 09/27, RW 11R/29L, RW 11L/29R and RW 10/28. 

In a series of posts on X, DIAL said that in coordination with stakeholders, it has decided to temporarily suspend the critical ILS (Instrument Landing System) upgrade work necessary for the winter season.

"Runway 10/28 will be brought back into operation in the first week of May, with the remaining upgrade activities deferred for a month or so," it said.

 

The decision comes against the backdrop of flight delays due to reduced capacity following the runway closure and easterly winds.

Runway RW 10/28, where one side is not compliant for CAT III operations, was closed for operations this week to carry out maintenance works. A CAT III facility allows aircraft operations in low-visibility conditions.

On April 11, DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar told PTI that the maintenance works of the runway RW 10/28 will be completed by September, well before the fog season.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the country's busiest airport.

On Sunday, as well as the past few days, authorities have put in place Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) measures to prevent possible flight delays.

A senior Air Traffic Controller (ATC), on Friday, explained that ATFM measures are generally implemented to ensure that there is no delay for aircraft before landing at an airport.

At Delhi airport, RW 10/28 is temporarily closed for maintenance works, and that has reduced the arrival capacity at the airport. Now, around 31-32 aircraft, both scheduled and non-scheduled, can arrive per hour, while it was 45 planes per hour when RW 10/28 was available for operations, the controller had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

