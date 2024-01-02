Delhi AQI continues to be very poor after Stage III of Grap norms revoked

The air quality in parts of Delhi continued to be very poor on Tuesday. According to the data available on the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) website, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in most parts of the city was between 300 and 400. This comes at a time when the Centre on Monday ordered the revocation of anti-pollution restrictions under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in Delhi owing to fall in Delhi air pollution

According to CPCB, at 10 am on Tuesday, AQI at ITO was 343. At Anand Vihar and RK Puram, the AQI were 377 and 369 respectively. The AQI at Pusa was 358, while at Wazirpur, it was 372. At IGI Airport, however, the AQI was slightly better at 278.

Delhi's AQI was "very poor" at 346 on Monday evening as well.

Delhi pollution news today: Grap-III norms evoked

The Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) on Monday said that the pollution levels in the national capital region have remained below 400, which is the threshold for invoking the Stage-III norms.

The CAQM invoked actions under GRAP Stage-III last year on December 22 amid deteriorating air quality in Delhi as the AQI level slipped into the "severe" category for several days.

Now, the BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles are allowed to travel in Delhi and surrounding areas. However, the ban on construction activities continues to remain.

26 trains delayed as dense fog continues

On the other hand, at least 26 trains arrived late in the national capital due to fog.

Trains which arrived late in the national capital include Bhopal- Nizamuddin, Bangalore- Nizamuddin, Bhubaneswar- New Delhi Rajdhani, Ranikamlapati Bhopal- New Delhi, Howrah- New Delhi Duronto, Chennai- New Delhi, Puri- New Delhi Purushottam Exp, Kanpur-New Delhi Shramshakti, Howrah- New Delhi Poorva Exp, Saharsa- New Delhi Vaishali Exp, Rewa- Anand Vihar Exp, Prayagraj-New Delhi Exp, Azamgarh- Delhi Kaifiyat Exp, Bhagalpur- Anand Vihar Exp, Rajendranagar-New Delhi, Banaras- New Delhi Exp, Ambedkarnagar- Katra Exp, Chennai- New Delhi GT, Chennai - New Delhi, Hyderabad- New Delhi, Ranikamlapati-Nizamuddin, Katihar-Amritsar Exp, Jammu Tawi- Ajmer Exp, Kamakhya-Delhi Exp, Ferozpur-sey and Ajmer-Katra Exp.

Minimum temperature at 6 degrees Celsius

Delhi recorded a minimum of 6 degrees Celsius on Monday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. Cold wave-like conditions are likely to hit the capital in the coming days.

Mrityunjay Mohapatra, director-general of IMD on Monday said, "During 5-11 January, we are expecting night temperature to fall, it may lead to cold wave conditions in some parts of central India and adjoining northern plains. Day temperature will also be below normal leading to cold day conditions, especially in Madhya Pradesh, northern parts of Maharashtra, southern parts of Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas of Haryana and Rajasthan."

(With agency inputs)