Delhi's air quality worsens to 'very poor' on poll day; fog, rain likely

Delhi's air quality worsened to 'very poor' on Wednesday after seeing some improvemets in the last couple of days. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was 311 at 8 am on February 5, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Delhi is set to vote amid the 'very poor' air quality for the Assemly elections on February 5. The results will be declared on February 8.
Improvement in AQI, Grap-3 curbs liftedDelhi's AQI had significantly improved and was recorded at 245 at 8 am on Tuesday after light rain across the city. Owing to the better air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had revoked Grap stage III restrictions on February 3. Improvement in the AQI was attributed to better weather conditions for dispersion of pollutants.
The CAQM notification read, “The AQI of Delhi has been recorded as 286 for 03.02.2025 which is 64 paints below the 350 mark to implement the Stage Ill as per the extant directives of the Hon’ble Supreme Court. Further, the forecast by IMD predicts very light rain/ drizzle and favourable wind conditions in the days to come.”