Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Delhi air quality: AQI in parts of capital falls to 'very poor' on Thursday

Delhi temperature today: The minimum temperature in the capital is expected at 6.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the season's average

Delhi Air Pollution

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Thursday is expected at 6.2 degrees Celsius (File picture)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 10:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The air quality in several parts of Delhi deteriorated to "very poor" on Thursday morning from "poor" on Wednesday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 286 on Wednesday.

According to CPCB data, the AQI at ITO on Thursday was recorded at 369 and 332 at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, as of 10 AM. The AQI in Mandir Marg was recorded at 333 while in Patparganj it was 352.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The AQI at Anand Vihar was at 354. Meanwhile, the AQI in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was recorded at 304. The AQI in Lodhi Road was 263.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", 401 and 450 "severe", and above 450 "severe-plus".

Delhi weather forecast: Minimum temperature expected to be 6.2 degrees Celsius

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Thursday is expected at 6.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Delhi's minimum temperature settled at 6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, a notch below the season's average.  A thin layer of fog covered Delhi on Thursday morning,  moderately affecting visibility.

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Thursday is seen at 22.2 degrees Celsius.

Delhi weather forecast: Possibility of light rain on Saturday

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre of the IMD, the mercury is likely to drop significantly on Friday. The minimum temperature in Delhi is expected to drop to 5 degrees Celsius on Friday with a partly cloudy sky. There is also the possibility of a light drizzle on Saturday.

According to the IMD forecast, the minimum temperature may fall slightly further on Friday and then begin to rise till December 24 in the range of 6-9 degrees Celsius. 

Also Read

Air quality in several parts of Delhi falls to "severe" on Wednesday

Delhi air quality 'severe' on Monday, expected to improve in next 2-3 days

Delhi AQI continues to be 'very poor' despite relief from recent rainfall

Hazy Friday morning in Delhi, AQI dips to 'severe' in various parts of city

Delhi AQI improves marginally to 413; haze persists, health concerns rise

Parliament security breach: Delhi Police questions two more people: Reports

India records 358 fresh Covid-19 cases, active caseload rises to 2,669

859 people arrested for drug-related offences in Thane till Nov 2023

Delhi police detains Karnataka ex-cop's son in Parliament breach case

Centre may set up regulator for healthcare to expand insurance coverage

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi air quality air pollution Delhi weather Delhi winter BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 10:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveReliance IndustriesDOMS IndustriesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11UPI TransactionsINOX IndiaBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon