Delhi air quality: AQI in parts of capital falls to 'very poor' on Thursday

The air quality in several parts of Delhi deteriorated to "very poor" on Thursday morning from "poor" on Wednesday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 286 on Wednesday.

According to CPCB data, the AQI at ITO on Thursday was recorded at 369 and 332 at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, as of 10 AM. The AQI in Mandir Marg was recorded at 333 while in Patparganj it was 352.

The AQI at Anand Vihar was at 354. Meanwhile, the AQI in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was recorded at 304. The AQI in Lodhi Road was 263.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", 401 and 450 "severe", and above 450 "severe-plus".

Delhi weather forecast: Minimum temperature expected to be 6.2 degrees Celsius

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Thursday is expected at 6.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Delhi's minimum temperature settled at 6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, a notch below the season's average. A thin layer of fog covered Delhi on Thursday morning, moderately affecting visibility.

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Thursday is seen at 22.2 degrees Celsius.

Delhi weather forecast: Possibility of light rain on Saturday

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre of the IMD, the mercury is likely to drop significantly on Friday. The minimum temperature in Delhi is expected to drop to 5 degrees Celsius on Friday with a partly cloudy sky. There is also the possibility of a light drizzle on Saturday.

According to the IMD forecast, the minimum temperature may fall slightly further on Friday and then begin to rise till December 24 in the range of 6-9 degrees Celsius.