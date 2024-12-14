Business Standard
Home / India News / Delhi AQI continues to remain 'poor'; residents relieved as cold wave eases

Delhi AQI continues to remain 'poor'; residents relieved as cold wave eases

Cold wave eases in Delhi after temperatures dropped to 4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, moderate to poor AQI in city

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

(Photo: PTI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhiites experienced relief from cold wave conditions as temperatures rose sharply on Friday, following days of sub-5 degrees Celsius lows. The minimum temperature in the city today stands at 9.4 degrees Celsius, a marked improvement from earlier in the week when it dipped to 4.5 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).  
 
The maximum temperature today is expected to reach 23.29 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could dip to 7.05 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity remains at 15 per cent, and skies are forecast to be clear. The sun rose at 7:05 am and set at 5:25 pm.  
 
 

Air quality in poor range

 
Despite the respite from the cold, air quality remains a pressing concern. The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 212 this morning, placing it in the 'poor' category, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Neighbourhoods such as Rohini and Bawana reported AQI levels as high as 253 and 278, respectively, while areas like Chandni Chowk recorded an AQI of 168.  
 
An AQI between 201-300 indicates poor air quality, which can cause discomfort for sensitive groups, including individuals with respiratory conditions. The CPCB advises residents to limit outdoor activities.  
 

Forecast and relief measures

 
IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy attributed the recent cold spell to a western disturbance, which led to a sharp 4-5 degrees Celsius drop in temperatures earlier in the week. However, conditions have stabilised, with minimum temperatures expected to range between 8-9 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures likely to hover around 22-24 degrees Celsius over the next week.  
 
Foggy conditions are predicted to persist across northwest India, while southern Kerala and Tamil Nadu may receive heavy rainfall ranging between 12-20 centimetres.  

More From This Section

bomb threat

Several Delhi schools receive fresh bomb threats, day after similar alerts

Modi, Narendra Modi

Parliament session LIVE: PM Modi to reply to debate on Constitution in Lok Sabha today

Open AI

LIVE news: OpenAI Whistleblower Suchir Balaji found dead in US apartment

Allu Arjun

'Am a law-abiding citizen, will cooperate': Allu Arjun walks out from jail

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Arjun Ram, Meghwal, Arjun

Arjun Meghwal to introduce 'One Nation One Election' Bill in LS on Dec 16

 
To aid the city’s homeless population during the chilly nights, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has set up 235 night shelters, including pagoda tents.  
 
This stabilisation in weather brings temporary comfort to Delhiites, but air quality challenges underline the need for vigilance and health precautions.
 

Tomorrow's weather forecast  

 
Sunday, December 15, 2024, is predicted to have a minimum temperature of 14.08 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 22.86 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels dropping further to 11 per cent. The clear skies and mild temperatures are expected to continue, providing favourable conditions for outdoor activities.  

Also Read

Delhi Air Pollution

AQI at 275: Delhi's air quality deteriorates, commission faces criticism

Delhi winters, cold wave

Delhi records coldest December morning in 3 yrs as temp drops to 4.5C

Delhi AQI, air pollution, smog

Drone mist-spraying pilot project in hitch for high costs, limited results

Air pollution, air quality

Delhi's air quality deteriorates amid cold wave; likely to remain 'poor'

Pollution, Gurugram Pollution

Pollution levels drop across India; only 3 cities report 'very poor' AQI

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi air quality Delhi weather Air quality cold IMD BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 14 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodaySai Life Sciences IPOToss The Coin IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon