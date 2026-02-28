Delhi AQI turns 'poor' again after brief respite while mercury keeps rising

Air quality in Delhi deteriorated again, slipping into the ‘poor’ category after a brief spell of improvement earlier this week. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 242, in the poor range, with several monitoring stations reporting significantly higher readings.

Among the worst-affected areas was Rohini, where the AQI climbed to 372, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category. Other pollution hotspots included Anand Vihar, a locality that frequently records elevated particulate levels due to heavy traffic and transboundary pollution. In the neighbouring NCR city of Gurugram, air quality also remained in the poor bracket, continuing a trend of high pollution days through February.

Under CPCB norms, an AQI between 201 and 300 is classified as ‘poor’, while 301 to 400 falls under ‘very poor’. These levels can cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure and may seriously affect those with respiratory or heart conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that calm winds and rising temperatures have contributed to the accumulation of fine particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) near the surface.

Weather conditions in Delhi remained relatively warm for late February, with maximum temperatures settling around 30 to 32 degrees Celsius, slightly above the seasonal average. The minimum temperature is expected to remain around 15.7 to 16.4 degrees Celsius. According to IMD, mornings have been marked by light haze and shallow fog in isolated areas, while afternoons have stayed clear to partly cloudy. Wind speeds have largely remained light, limiting the dispersion of pollutants and contributing to fluctuations in air quality. The IMD has not forecast any significant rainfall in the immediate term, suggesting that dry conditions are likely to persist over the next few days.