IAF shows combat prowess, gives glimpse of Op Sindoor at Vayu Shakti

The Indian Air Force demonstrated its combat prowess and firepower capabilities, and presented glimpses of missions undertaken during Operation Sindoor through simulated strikes at the Pokharan Field Firing Range under Exercise 'Vayu Shakti' in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu on Friday.

The day-dusk-night demonstration, held in the Thar desert of western Rajasthan near the India-Pakistan border, is also being attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, among other dignitaries.

A presentation on Operation Sindoor was made at the beginning of the exercise, followed by a detailed display of day target layouts spread across a three-kilometre area.

The simulated targets included an enemy runway, a petroleum storage facility, bunkers, radar sites, tank and armoured convoys, a communication centre, a terror camp, ammunition storage, a hangar and a command-and-control centre.

Fighter jets and attack helicopters carried out synchronised operations, displaying strategy formulation, target identification and calibrated destruction. The IAF showcased a calibrated response for controlled escalation and precision strikes as part of the simulated mission.

Jaguar and Mirage fighter aircraft struck designated targets simultaneously, replicating coordinated attack patterns demonstrated during Operation Sindoor. A Sukhoi fighter aircraft carried out a strike on a simulated terror camp, while suppression and destruction of enemy air defence systems were demonstrated to neutralise hostile capabilities.

The demonstration also featured decoy operations and loitering missions akin to those undertaken during Operation Sindoor.

A radar cluster was neutralised in a simulated strike to "blind" enemy surveillance systems. Rapid deployment of fighters was displayed, and a simulated airborne target was successfully engaged and destroyed.

The indigenously developed HAL Light Combat Helicopter Prachand demonstrated its agility by striking a simulated refuelling point. Apache attack helicopters, Mirage fighter jets and Mi-17 V5 helicopters also participated in the coordinated operations, underlining the IAF's multi-platform integration capability.

Howitzer guns were deployed by Chinook helicopters in operational locations.

The 'Vayu Shakti' demonstration aimed to validate the IAF's operational preparedness, precision strike capability and ability to undertake multi-domain operations in a near-realistic combat scenario.