Friday, May 16, 2025 | 08:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi braces for warmer days; dust storm pushes air quality to 'poor'

Delhi braces for warmer days; dust storm pushes air quality to 'poor'

Air quality in Delhi deteriorated to the 'poor' category on Friday morning following a massive dust storm in Delhi-NCR on Thursday

Pollution, India Pollution

Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 292 at 4 pm on 15 May. (Photo: Reuters)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 8:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A sudden dust storm struck Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning, covering the region in a dense cloud of dust and disrupting normal life in the capital and nearby cities. Following a period of extreme heat, the storm led to poor visibility and created major difficulties for commuters, especially office-goers during the morning rush hour.
 

Today’s forecast: Strong surface winds expected 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast strong surface winds for today. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 40 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to settle around 25 degrees Celsius.
 

Weather forecast for the week 

In the earlier part of this week, rainfall and thunderstorms lashed the national capital, bringing down temperatures significantly. Strong gusty winds are likely to continue until today. Cloudy skies are expected to persist for the rest of the week. Strong surface winds, reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph during storms, will also be seen. According to the IMD, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 40 degrees Celsius from 14 to 17 May. 
 
 

Air quality deteriorates to ‘poor’ category 

Air quality in Delhi deteriorated to the ‘poor’ category on Friday morning following a massive dust storm in Delhi-NCR on Thursday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 298 at 8 am on 16 May, compared to 236 at the same time a day earlier.

Also Read

adults, working, males

Sitting too long may shrink your brain-even if you exercise daily

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Q4 results today: BHEL, Hyundai Motor, Delhivery, Emami on May 16; see list

Nirav Modi

UK High Court denies Nirav Modi bail again in Rs 6,498-cr PNB fraud case

fact check, cancer

12 common cancer myths busted: What doctors say you must stop believing

insolvency

Creditors recover record ₹67,000 crore via IBC in FY25, up 42% from FY24

 
The AQI across Delhi-NCR also moved to the ‘moderate’ or ‘satisfactory’ category. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 292 at 4 pm on 15 May. In Gurugram, the AQI dropped to 316, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category. Noida and Greater Noida recorded AQIs of 276 and 246, respectively, while Ghaziabad’s AQI stood at 278. 
 
According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

More From This Section

Jitendra Singh

India to conduct first biological experiments aboard ISS: Jitendra Singh

Lakshmi Mittal

Billionaire Lakshmi Mittal buys mansion in 'Beverly Hills of Dubai'

PremiumDroupadi Murmu

President's invocation of Article 143 rare but not first time, say experts

dust storm, dlehi ncr

AAP-BJP spar over worsening air quality after dust storm batters Delhi

Pernod Ricard

Liquor giant Pernod Ricard denied Delhi liquor licence again amid probe

Topics : BS Web Reports Delhi air quality Delhi weather IMD weather forecast Dust storms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckQ4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon