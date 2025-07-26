Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi eases cinema licence rules to cut red tape; revenue dept takes charge

Delhi eases cinema licence rules to cut red tape; revenue dept takes charge

Lt Governor VK Saxena has withdrawn cinema licensing powers from Delhi Police, transferring them to a DM-led committee under the revenue department to streamline processes and boost ease of business

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

In a significant administrative reform to liberalise Delhi’s licensing framework and bolster ease of doing business, the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi, VK Saxena, has withdrawn the powers of granting licences to cinema halls and theatres from the Delhi Police and delegated them to the revenue department of the Delhi government with immediate effect.

DM-led panel to oversee licensing

Applications for licences under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, will be scrutinised and approved by a committee headed by the concerned District Magistrate (DM) or Deputy Commissioner (DC), according to the official order. The committee will also include:
  • The Deputy Commissioner of the respective Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) zone
  • A structural engineering/building expert nominated by Secretary (PWD), GNCTD
  • A fire safety expert nominated by the Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service
  • An electrical systems expert nominated by Secretary (Power), GNCTD
  • A representative from the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), nominated by the DC
This multi-disciplinary panel is expected to bring in technical rigour and streamline the licensing process without compromising safety and structural norms.
 

Move to eliminate red tape

According to Raj Niwas officials, this measure follows a similar recent reform where licensing powers for seven other categories of business -- including swimming pools, eateries, hotels, guest houses, discotheques, video game parlours, amusement parks, and auditoriums -- were also taken away from the Delhi Police and reassigned to the Revenue Department.
 
The Lieutenant Governor’s office stated that the new arrangement is aimed at eliminating bureaucratic bottlenecks and "creating a conducive business atmosphere sans red tape in Delhi".

The LG has directed the Commissioner of Police to instruct all concerned officials to step back from handling licensing matters under the Cinematograph Act. The order states unequivocally that “Delhi Police shall forthwith cease to exercise powers” relating to grant of such licences.
 
Officials note that the change is part of Delhi’s broader push in line with national objectives of improving the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) rankings and enhancing investment attractiveness. By consolidating licensing functions within civil administration, the government aims to make procedures more predictable, transparent, and efficient.

Background: Cinematograph Act, 1952

The Cinematograph Act governs the licensing and regulation of cinema exhibitions in India. Under the previous regime in Delhi, the police held the authority to grant such licences, often involving multiple clearances that stakeholders found cumbersome.
 
With this latest reform, the Delhi administration hopes to simplify and digitise the licensing pathway for cinema operators while retaining checks on safety and compliance.
 

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

