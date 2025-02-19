Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 12:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi CM oath-taking ceremony tomorrow; traffic police issues advisory

Delhi CM oath-taking ceremony tomorrow; traffic police issues advisory

Delhi traffic police issue advisory to manage rush as several VVIPs/VIPs will attend the oath-taking ceremony at Ramlila Ground tomorrow, February 20

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Delhi traffic police issue advisory tomorrow: The Delhi traffic police issued an advisory for February 20 in light of the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected Chief Minister at Ramlila Ground.
 
The traffic advisory imposed restrictions on Delhi commuters, who are planning their travel in the city on Thursday, with the hundreds and thousands of guests expected to attend the grand event.

What did Delhi Police say?

Delhi police shared a traffic advisory on X and wrote, "In view of the swearing-in ceremony of Hon’ble CM of Delhi on February 20, 2025 at Ram Leela Ground, New Delhi, special traffic arrangements have been made. Kindly follow the advisory."
 
 

Delhi traffic advisory: List of routes to avoid

The traffic restrictions will be imposed from 7 am to 4 pm on Thursday, February 20, 2025, on key roads to manage the traffic rush during the oath-taking ceremony. 
 
The Delhi traffic police advised commuters to avoid the following routes: 
  • Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg (from ITO to Delhi Gate)
  • Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (from Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk)
  • Aruna Asaf Ali Road
  • Minto Road (from roundabout Kamla Market to Hamdard Chowk)
  • Ranjeet Singh Flyover to Turkman Gate
  • Ajmeri Gate to roundabout Kamla Market
 
Commuters are also advised to use public transport to minimise congestion and park their vehicles only in designated areas. The traffic police also requested people to avoid roadside parking and report any suspicious objects or activities.
 
People heading to New Delhi Railway Station should avoid the Ajmeri Gate route and instead use the Paharganj route.   Also Read: Delhi chief minister announcement: Oath-taking ceremony date, time & venue

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Check route diversions

  • Subhash Park T-Point
  • Raj Ghat
  • Delhi Gate
  • ITO
  • Ajmeri Gate
  • Ranjeet Singh Flyover
  • Bhavbhuti Marg - DDU Marg Red Light
  • Round About Jhandewalan

Delhi Traffic Advisory: General instructions for commuters 

  • Use public transport to reduce congestion. 
  • Park your vehicles in the designated parking areas. 
  • Avoid roadside parking for smooth traffic flow.
  • Immediately report to the police in case any unusual or suspicious objects or individuals are noticed.

Preparations begin for the ceremony

Preparation for the oath-taking ceremony has begun in the national capital. Workers on Monday could be seen painting boundary walls, cleaning grounds and pavements and surrounding roads. 
 
Delhi's next chief minister along with the council of ministers are likely to take the oath at around 4.30 pm on Thursday, February 20. The ceremony is expected to be attended by senior BJP leaders, including chief ministers from BJP-ruled states.

Topics : Delhi Assembly Elections Delhi Traffic Delhi Police

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

