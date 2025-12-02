Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 09:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi court grants bail to 8 arrested in scuffle with cops at India Gate

Delhi court grants bail to 8 arrested in scuffle with cops at India Gate

Police had originally arrested 17 people in a case lodged at Parliament Street Police Station. On November 28, nine of them were granted bail

court, dispute, court order

Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 8:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to eight protesters arrested in connection with a scuffle with police outside the Parliament Street Police Station.

Police had originally arrested 17 people in a case lodged at Parliament Street Police Station. On November 28, nine of them were granted bail.

The remaining eight were granted bail on Tuesday by Judicial Magistrate First Class Sahil Monga on a bond of Rs 20,000.

During the hearing, the additional public prosecutor opposed the bail, stating that more time is needed to "uncover the conspiracy" behind the political slogans hailing Madvi Hidma, and to uncover the source of funding for the students, who, he said, seem to possess expensive phones and earlier travelled to Hyderabad for a conference held by banned group, Radical Students' Union.

 

The counsel for the protesters pleaded that the arrested students are young and meritorious with no criminal antecedents.

Also Read

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi air stays 'very poor' as over 30 stations record AQI above 300

Protest, Delhi Protest, Pollution Protest, India Gate Protest

Delhi court sends 3 India Gate protesters to police, 7 to judicial custody

Supreme Court

Air pollution crisis needs monitoring, not customary hearing in winter: SC

Air pollution, Delhi

Traffic, not stubble burning, drives daily pollution spikes in Delhi: Study

Mumbai Pollution, Smog, Pollution

Mumbai enforces GRAP-IV measures as AQI worsens: How it differs from Delhi

The bail order stated that a significant portion of the objections raised by the investigation officer were related not to the present Parliament Street case, but to the investigation in the Kartavya Path case involving the use of pepper spray.

"These aspects pertain to a different incident and cannot be a ground to oppose bail in the present FIR," said the bail order dated December 2.

"The concerns regarding their absconding or tampering with evidence can be addressed by imposing reasonable conditions. Further custodial detention is not necessary, as the Investigating Officer (IO) has not sought police custody and the investigation does not appear to require their incarceration," it read.

In all, 23 protesters were arrested in a case each registered at the Parliament Street and Kartavya Path police station.

Seventeen of them were arrested in connection with the scuffle at the Parliament Street Police Station, and six were held at the Kartavya Path Police Station in a case over the alleged use of pepper spray on police by agitators at India Gate.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

CBI

Rubaiyya Sayeed kidnapping: Court frees Shangloo, rejects custody to CBI

Supreme Court, SC

SC urges ECI to extend time for submitting forms for electoral rolls

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

WB govt offers ₹2 lakh aid to families of 39 dead amid SIR-related panic

Sahara India Pariwar

Amit Shah says ₹6,842 cr refunded to 35.44 lakh Sahara Group depositors

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

Parliament clears Manipur GST Amendment Bill; FM explains key reforms

Topics : protests Delhi air quality Delhi court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 8:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKTET Admit Card 2025Manipur GST Amendment BillH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon