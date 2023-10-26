close
Delhi court to decide on ED charge sheet in case against PFI on Nov 6

The case relates to alleged laundering of Rs 120 crore over several years

money laundering

Money laundering | Photo: iStock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 8:57 PM IST
A Delhi court will decide on November 6 whether to take cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the ED against an accused in a money laundering case related to alleged terrorist activities also involving the banned Popular Front of India.
Additional Sessions Judge Sachin Gupta, who was scheduled to deicide the report against Syed Mohd Kasim Ibrahim on Thursday, adjourned the matter, noting that the proceedings in the case were already listed before the court on November 6.
Ibrahim is currently in judicial custody.
On October 20, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed the prosecution complaint (agency's equivalent of a charge sheet) before ASJ Gupta who posted the matter for consideration on October 26.
ED's Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta, along with advocate Mohd Faizan Khan, told the court there was sufficient evidence to prosecute the accused in the case.
The case relates to alleged laundering of Rs 120 crore over several years.
The Popular Front of India (PFI) was banned by the Centre in September last year over its alleged links with terror activities and association with global terrorist organisations like the ISIS.
The ED had filed the case on an FIR lodged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for alleged terrorism-related activities punishable under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
The ED had alleged that the accused and other members associated with the organisation collected funds by way of donation, hawala, banking channels, etc., which were being used for unlawful activities and commission of various offences.
The anti-money laundering agency alleged its probe found bogus cash donations and bank transfers were made. Funds were alleged to have also been transferred to India from abroad through a clandestine channel under a conspiracy hatched by the office bearers of the PFI over the years, the ED claimed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi court Enforcement Directorate PFI

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 8:57 PM IST

