Business Standard
Home / India News / Delhi discoms point to Rs 3,000 crore revenue gap, seek fair tariffs

Delhi discoms point to Rs 3,000 crore revenue gap, seek fair tariffs

Discoms in Delhi have filed petitions with power regulator DERC for a "cost-reflective" tariff to be announced for this fiscal, citing a combined revenue gap of more than Rs 3,000 crore in 2022-23.

Renewable energy re

Representational Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2024 | 11:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Discoms in Delhi have filed petitions with power regulator DERC for a "cost-reflective" tariff to be announced for this fiscal, citing a combined revenue gap of more than Rs 3,000 crore in 2022-23.

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has started the process for determining power tariff for consumers for the 2024-25 fiscal.

Electricity rates in Delhi have remained static since 2014.

The commission has uploaded the options for the power companies on its website, seeking comments from stakeholders, including consumers, to consider while making a decision on the new rates.

The petitions showed that the revenue requirement in 2022-23 was Rs 12,116 crore for BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), Rs 6,141 crore for BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) and Rs 9,264 crore for Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL).

 

However, the revenue at the existing tariff was Rs 10,419 crore for BRPL, Rs 5,530 crore for BYPL and Rs 8,410 crore for TPDDL, resulting in a revenue gap of Rs 3,162 crore.

More From This Section

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Liquid attack on Kejriwal: Police file case; accused being interrogated

The net income from Waqf properties -- which in turn is used for the welfare of the Muslim community -- has seen a sharp 99 per cent fall over five years between 2019-20 and 2023-24. It is despite an increase in the number of properties registered un

Andhra Pradesh government dissolves Waqf Board for 'better' governance

GST

News highlights: GST collection rises by 8.5% to Rs 1.82 trn in Nov, shows govt data

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

Uttar Pradesh govt nets Rs 4 trn worth PPP projects across various sectors

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi expresses concern over threats emanating from digital frauds

The discoms have projected a combined revenue gap of Rs 8,552 crore -- Rs 4,709 crore for BRPL, Rs 1,573 crore for BYPL, and Rs 1,739 crore for TPDDL -- in the 2024-25 fiscal.

Apart from cost-reflective tariff, the two BSES discoms have also sought surcharge on excess load for domestic consumers, parity with other states in tariff for EV charging stations, removal of cap and allowance on short-term purchase in power purchase adjustment cost, among others.

TPDDL has proposed linking tariff revision with the consumer price index, green power tariff for consumers with less than 1 MW sanctioned load surcharge on excess drawing, and mandatory online payment for consumers with bills of more than Rs 4,000, among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

No alliance in Delhi: Kejriwal rules out AAP tie-up with Congress

Pollution, Noida Pollution

Delhi's air quality 'very poor' as haze lingers, pollution levels surge

National Security Guard (NSG) personnel conduct inspection at the site after a blast was reported at Prashant Vihar, near CRPF school in Rohini area of New Delhi, Sunday, Oct 20, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Explosion reported near PVR in Delhi's Prashant Vihar, probe underway

National green tribunal, NGT

NGT imposes Rs 20 lakh fine on MCD for dumping garbage near school

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah meets PM Modi, seeks clearances for two projects

Topics : Delhi Discoms Power Sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2024 | 11:45 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon