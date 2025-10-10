Friday, October 10, 2025 | 05:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi govt may double two-wheeler EV subsidies in upcoming policy

Delhi govt may double two-wheeler EV subsidies in upcoming policy

Delhi government's upcoming EV policy is expected to double two-wheeler subsidies, expand charging infrastructure, and offer tax perks for scrapping ICE vehicles

electric vehicle

Delhi's EV policy, which was introduced under the Aam Aadmi Party rule in 2020, offers a ₹5,000 subsidy per kWh of battery capacity, capping the maximum benefit at ₹30,000.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a push for greater electric vehicle (EV) adoption, the Delhi government is expected to offer increased subsidies and improved charging facilities for two-wheeler EVs in its upcoming EV policy, The Times of India reported.
 
The current EV policy, which was introduced under the Aam Aadmi Party rule in 2020, offers a ₹5,000 subsidy per kWh of battery capacity, capping the maximum benefit at ₹30,000. The new policy, however, can witness this amount being doubled, a senior official told the publication. Under the current policy, the Delhi government has yet to clear pending subsidy dues of around ₹140 crore.
 
 
The current policy ended its four-wheeler subsidy after the first 1,000 cars were sold. 
 
The new policy will also offer increased tax concessions for people who scrap their internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and switch to EVs, with an official calling it a “dual win”. “It could reduce the number of older polluting vehicles and accelerate EV uptake,” the official said.

Also Read

Indofast Energy

Indofast Energy joins hands with e-Sprinto to deploy 20k EVs by 2026

electric vehicle

Electrifying shift: Hatchbacks to luxury wheels, India's EV moment is herepremium

Tata motors

Electric PV sales more than double in September; Tata Motors leads

JSW MG Motor India

JSW MG aims to secure top spot in India's luxury EV market by 2026

Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari inaugurates India's first EV truck battery swapping, charging hub

 
The policy also aims to tackle another pain point for commercial EV users by directing the installation of two-wheeler charging points in marketplaces and high-delivery zones.
 
The focus on two-wheeler EVs comes amid the expanding gig economy, which relies heavily on such vehicles.
 
Last month, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also said that her government is in discussions with stakeholders and developing a model Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0, with a sole target of “improving Delhi's air quality”. 
 
She also said that all public transport vehicles in Delhi will be electric by the end of 2026. “Every third vehicle in Delhi should be electric,” she said. The current policy, initially set to lapse in 2023, has been extended several times, with the current deadline now set for March 2026. The new policy is expected to be introduced early next year.

More From This Section

World Heart Day 2025, heart disease prevention, cardiovascular health

BITS Pilani develops flexible gold electrodes for cardiac detection

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa

Assam govt announces results for 7,650 Grade III recruitment posts

Crackers

SC reserves verdict on green firecracker sale, use across Delhi-NCR

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

LIVE news: India remains committed to Afghanistan's sovereignty, says EAM Jaishankar

Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty moves Bombay HC seeking protection of his personality rights

Topics : Electric Vehicles EV policy Delhi EV push e-vehicle subsidy BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon