Indofast Energy joins hands with e-Sprinto to deploy 20k EVs by 2026

Battery-swapping solutions provider Indofast Energy on Thursday said it has tied up with e-Sprinto to deploy 20,000 electric two-wheelers in the country by 2026.
The collaboration will integrate e-Sprinto's electric vehicles with Indofast Energy's battery-swapping network expanding across the country.
The strategic rollout will revolutionize delivery operations across the quick commerce, e-commerce, and food delivery sectors by establishing crucial battery-swapping infrastructure along high-demand corridors, Indofast Energy said in a statement.
"By integrating e-Sprinto's high-quality vehicles with our network, we are expanding our reach across diverse customer segments and accelerating our ambitious EV deployment targets," Indofast Energy CEO Anant Badjatya said.
Indofast Energy, a 50:50 joint venture between IndianOil Corporation Ltd and SUN Mobility, has also tied up with Zypp, Omega Seiki Mobility, Shadowfax, Triev, Wickedride, Green Drive etc.
