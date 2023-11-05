close
PM Modi visits Dongargarh in Chhattisgarh, meets Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj

The PM also offered prayers at Maa Bamleshwari Temple, located on the foot of a hill in Dongargarh in the poll-bound state

Modi, PM Modi

Photo: X @ANI

Press Trust of India Rajnandgaon
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 5 2023 | 1:49 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Dongargarh, a popular pilgrimage spot, in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandagon district and met Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj.
The PM also offered prayers at Maa Bamleshwari Temple, located on the foot of a hill in Dongargarh in the poll-bound state.
In the morning, Modi arrived at Gondia airport in Maharashtra and travelled from there by a helicopter.
Feeling blessed to receive the blessings of Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj at Chandragiri Jain Mandir in Dongargarh, Chhattisgarh, Modi said in a post on X.
The state BJP unit in a post on X said, "PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at Maa Bamleshwari temple and wished for the prosperity and happiness of the country.
Modi was accompanied by former state chief minister Raman Singh

Polling to the 90-member state assembly will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17.
Dongargarh assembly constituency is among the 20 seats which will go to polls in the first phase on November 7.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 5 2023 | 1:49 PM IST

