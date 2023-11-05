close
Authority warns metal scrap melting units of action in UP amid pollution

The raids were conducted on Saturday evening. The workers working at these places fled when officials reached

Photo: ANI

Representational image | Photo: ANI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 5 2023 | 2:02 PM IST
Due to the continuous increase in air pollution, the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Department and the Municipal Corporation conducted a raid on illegal furnaces for melting e-waste and brass in Moradabad.
The raids were conducted on Saturday evening. The workers working at these places fled when officials reached.
Also, the pollution control board conducted a march in the area to raise awareness and warned people to stop the working.
According to the in-charge of the Municipal Corporation's enforcement team, SK Shahi, a meeting was held by the District Magistrate in which it was discussed that legal action would be taken against those running illegal furnaces.
Although a strict warning was given to all the workers to stop the work immediately, due to the prevailing problem of air pollution in the national capital, several people were found working at these sites.
The air quality in Moradabad continues to be in the 'moderate' category as per CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board) but due to the 'severe' air quality in national capital, cities near Delhi have become more vigilant.
Moradabad, which is approximately 3 hours away from the national capital, could be the next in line for declining air pollution levels, and so stricter measures are being ensured by the government.
On the fourth consecutive day, the air quality in Delhi remained in the 'Severe' category on Sunday though with a marginal dip in the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 410 against 504 on Saturday, as per System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India).
According to doctors, for any healthy person, a recommended AQI should be less than 50, but these days the AQI has spiked beyond 400, which could prove fatal for those suffering from lung-related diseases and even poses a risk of lung cancer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttar Pradesh air pollution

First Published: Nov 5 2023 | 2:02 PM IST

