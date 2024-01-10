Delhi government to launch AI-powered cameras to detect traffic violations

According to a PTI report, the Delhi government plans to install AI cameras in the national capital to detect violations of traffic rules and increase road safety.

AI-powered cameras will be able to detect 19 traffic violations, like using a mobile while driving, plying without valid PUCC, triple riding on a motorcycle, etc.

The transport department of the Delhi government will spend around 20 crore to install Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) based AI-powered detection cameras. The government has raised the tender for such cameras and supportive technology.

As of now, the traffic policemen are booking motorists violating rules like speeding, zebra crossing violations, and not wearing helmets. Such violations could now be detected with the help of high-tech AI cameras, which are capable of detecting such violations like wrong lanes or two-wheelers riding on footpaths, and the cameras are smart enough to detect duplicate licence plates as well.

The PTI report also mentioned that to improve road safety, the Delhi government is deploying an Integrated Traffic Enforcement Management System (ITMS) in the national capital.

The system claims to reduce the number of accidents and related facilities using AI-based video analytics technology-based solutions. One of the government officials while explaining the new system mentioned, "The objective of the ITMS is to reduce the number of drivers who violate traffic rules, penalise the offenders, and run road safety awareness initiatives across the junctions thereby making the roads of Delhi safer for both pedestrians and motorists."

What are the major traffic violations in Delhi?

The key traffic violations in Delhi are speed violations, riding without a helmet, driving without a seat belt, uncovered good carriage, driving while on calls, and overloading in commercial vehicles as major traffic rule violations. There are other designated violations like buses not driving in the designated lanes.

Apart from all these, there are other traffic violations as well. Violations are recorded during the Odd-Even program or GRAP restriction program. The new AI cameras can tackle such issues with the help of deep learning technology.

How does ITMS work?

The new system provides insights for traffic plans with the help of innovative dashboards for several parameters, including vehicle classification, present and historical trends, violations, traffic count and comparison of roads or junctions. This is believed to provide a traffic support system to help make the road safer and less congested for both motorists and pedestrians.