Home / India News / Too early to conclude Air India crash cause: Aviation min on probe report

Too early to conclude Air India crash cause: Aviation min on probe report

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an official programme in the port city, the aviation minister heaped praise on the AAIB, Indian pilots and cabin crews, calling them the 'best' in the world

Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Rammohan Naidu

Naidu also highlighted that AAIB has respected all the international protocols while preparing the report.

Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu on Saturday said that it is immature to jump to conclusions at the juncture over the recent Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad, as the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has only released the preliminary report.

On June 12, a London-bound Air India flight, AI 171, crashed immediately after take off in Ahmedabad, killing 260 people.

"So, let's not jump to any conclusions at this stage. Let us wait for the final report. These are technical things and that is why we have these investigation agencies. Once they are clear..., they are going to submit the final report. At this stage it will be very immature for me to comment on it," said Naidu.

 

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an official programme in the port city, the aviation minister heaped praise on the AAIB, Indian pilots and cabin crews, calling them the 'best' in the world.

He also underscored that 'justice' has to be done to the family members of one of India's worst air disasters.

"Justice has to be done. So, I know it is a very difficult time for the family members, but from our side, whatever best we can do from the ministry we are trying to assist," he added.

Promising assistance to the AAIB in submitting the final report, the aviation minister noted that, "We have to wait for something 'concrete' to emerge. This is a preliminary report right now and from the ministry we are analysing the report but I think it would be better if we comment on it once the final report comes in."  "We are hoping that as soon as possible the final report comes in then we can arrive at some conclusion," said Naidu, adding that there are multiple other things that also need to be looked into before preparing the final report.

The minister, said for the first time that securing the black box and trying to decode its data is being done in India in the AAIB lab in Delhi.

"So, I would like to appreciate all the efforts they put in to do a very transparent, very mature (and) professional way the investigation has been done," he said.

Naidu also highlighted that AAIB has respected all the international protocols while preparing the report.

Further, he eulogised Indian pilots and cabin crew, calling them 'the most wonderful workforce'.

"I have to appreciate all the efforts the pilots and crew in this country are putting into aviation," he said, adding that they are the backbone and primary resource of civil aviation.

Topics : Air India ahmedabad plane crash aircrafts Aviation industry Aviation ministry

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

