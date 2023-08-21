Confirmation

Delhi govt officer accused of raping minor taken into police custody

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered the suspension of the officer -- a deputy director with the women and child development department

arrest

The girl was staying with the accused and his family at their house after her father passed away on October 1, 2020 | Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 2:46 PM IST
A senior Delhi government official, who is accused of raping a minor several times and impregnating her, was taken into police custody on Monday, officials said.
Police also took the accused's wife into custody, they said, adding that the statement of the minor is being recorded.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered the suspension of the officer -- a deputy director with the women and child development department.
The girl was staying with the accused and his family at their house after her father passed away on October 1, 2020.
The accused had allegedly raped the girl several times between November 2020 and January 2021, a senior police officer had said, adding that his wife has also been charged with giving her medicine to terminate pregnancy.
Responding to the allegation against its official, the Delhi government said "the sternest possible action should be taken against him" if found guilty.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi government Minor rape case Minor rape victim Delhi Police

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 2:46 PM IST

